ScaleGrid DBaaS Expands MySQL Hosting Services Through AWS Cloud

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ScaleGrid, the Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) leader in the SQL and NoSQL space, has announced the expansion of their fully managed MySQL Hosting services to support Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud. The platform allows MySQL AWS administrators to automate their time-consuming database operations in the cloud and improve their performance with high availability, disaster recovery, polyglot persistence, and advanced monitoring and analytics.

Over the years, migrating data to the cloud has become a top priority for organizations looking to modernize their infrastructure for improved security, performance, and agility, closely followed by the trending shift from commercial database management systems to open source databases. It comes as no surprise the #1 open source database and most popular cloud provider in the world are a natural fit for this transition.

ScaleGrid's solution brings a unique twist to the table through their Bring Your Own Cloud (BYOC) plans which allow you to host MySQL through your own AWS account. While all other DBaaS platforms require you to host through their service, ScaleGrid encourages users to host in the safety of their own accounts so they can leverage advanced security features like AWS Virtual Private Clouds (VPC) to protect their data from the internet, and Security Groups to lock down access to their servers. Additionally, organizations are able to leverage Reserved Instances through ScaleGrid's BYOC plan, allowing them to save up to 60% on their long-term database hosting costs.

"Having to give up administrative control has been one of the biggest roadblocks to enterprise DBaaS adoption," says Dharshan Rangegowda, Founder and CEO of ScaleGrid. "At ScaleGrid, we keep power in the hands of our users with full MySQL superuser admin privileges and SSH access to your machines so you don't have to sacrifice control to leverage a managed database service."

ScaleGrid first added support for MySQL on Azure back in November, 2018, joining their fully managed MongoDB Hosting and Redis Hosting open source database family of services, and PostgreSQL Hosting is expected in June of 2019. With the addition of MySQL on AWS, ScaleGrid customers can now deploy this SQL database across five North American regions, one South American, three European, and six Asia Pacific AWS regions.

Start a free MySQL trial to see how ScaleGrid can help you optimize your deployments.

SOURCE ScaleGrid

Related Links

https://scalegrid.io

