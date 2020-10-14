ScaleGrid Launches Google Cloud Platform (GCP) Support for Managed Database Hosting

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ScaleGrid, a leading Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) provider, has just announced the launch of Google Cloud Platform (GCP) hosting through their fully managed DBaaS plans. In addition to their AWS, Azure and DigitalOcean hosting solutions, ScaleGrid will now offer GCP hosting for MySQL, PostgreSQL and Redis™.

Google Cloud Platform is the second most popular cloud provider for open source database hosting according to the 2019 Open Source Database Report . While GCP offers their own database products, such as Cloud SQL which can be used for MySQL or PostgreSQL, many users prefer to leverage the open source databases to avoid cloud vendor lock-in with a single provider.

ScaleGrid GCP plans are fully managed and hosted through the DBaaS provider through their standard Dedicated Hosting plans, but they also offer a unique Bring Your Own Cloud (BYOC) model that allows you to host your databases through your own cloud account. All of ScaleGrid's cloud solutions include advanced configuration and control options, including full superuser access, custom replica setups, and the ability to leverage any instance type. These are in addition to their automation tools that allow you to deploy, monitor, backup and scale your deployments through a few simple clicks.

"We are seeing increasing demand from our customer base for managed Postgresql, MySQL & Redis solutions on Google cloud" says Dharshan Rangegowda, CEO and Founder of ScaleGrid. "ScaleGrid DBaaS platform provides customers several unique advantages and we are delighted to bring these options to the GCP platform.".

To learn more about how ScaleGrid compares to GCP, check out their MySQL , PostgreSQL and Redis™ vs. GCP's database products.

SOURCE ScaleGrid

Related Links

https://scalegrid.io

