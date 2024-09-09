ScaleHealthTech welcomes Industry Veteran Dr. Feby Abraham to its advisory board as a Chief Advisor

ATLANTA, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ScaleHealthTech, a boutique Health IT consulting and digital transformation specialist, today announced that Dr. Feby Abraham, Ph.D., has joined its advisory team as Chief Advisor. Dr. Abraham's appointment marks a pivotal moment in ScaleHealthTech's ongoing mission to bridge the gap between healthcare stakeholders' strategic priorities and their operational capabilities.

ScaleHealthTech's recent inauguration of the Centre for Digital Health Innovation (CDHI) in Noida, India, underscores ScaleHealthTech's steadfast commitment to advancing the future of healthcare through pioneering digital solutions that address the evolving demands of the global health IT landscape.

Dr. Abraham currently serves as Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy, and Innovation Officer at Memorial Hermann Health System. In this role, he drives the system's vision of creating healthier communities by transforming healthcare accessibility, delivery, and experience. His distinguished background includes a tenure at McKinsey & Co., where he guided healthcare companies and private equity funds through disruptive environments. Dr. Abraham holds a doctorate in mechanical engineering from Rice University and a bachelor's degree from the Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai.

"ScaleHealthTech is uniquely positioned to empower healthcare organizations on their digital transformation journey," said Dr. Abraham. "Healthcare industry faces challenges across multiple pressure points, driven by inflation, cost pressures, workforce shortages, and revenue goals. ScaleHealthTech, through its Centre for Digital Health Innovation, offers a differentiated business model that accelerates the digital transformation priorities of healthcare organizations. I am excited about ScaleHealthTech's current capabilities and future roadmap, and I look forward to supporting its mission and goals."

"We are deeply honoured and excited to welcome Dr. Feby Abraham as our Chief Advisor," said Vishnu Saxena, Founder and CEO of ScaleHealthTech. "His profound expertise and exceptional industry experience will be a source of inspiration for our team and customers alike, helping to accelerate their digital transformation journeys. Dr. Abraham joins us at a pivotal time as ScaleHealthTech continues to expand and innovate in the healthcare sectors of both the US and India."

About ScaleHealthTech

ScaleHealthTech is a Health IT consulting and solutions firm headquartered in Georgia, USA. Its Centre for Digital Health Innovation (CDHI) focuses on accelerating digital & IT transformation initiatives for healthcare stakeholders leveraging technologies such as AI/ML, Data Science & Analytics, CRM, Cloud, IoT, AR/VR CDHI and serves as a catalyst for transformative change, uniting industry leaders to tackle complex healthcare challenges.

