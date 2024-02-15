ScaleIP (formerly LicenseLead) closes $1.5 Million Round

TELLURIDE, Colo., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite recent record-setting IP expenditures, US enterprises waste $1 trillion annually by failing to monetize their IP assets.

ScaleIP (formerly LicenseLead) today announces a $1.5 million pre-seed financing to accelerate its pioneering IP business intelligence solution. This investment was led by the Greater Colorado Venture Fund, with participation from Tunitas Venture, Comeback Capital, Community Access Fund, and Seed Round Capital. The capital will accelerate ScaleIP's ability to help more IP teams monetize their under-valued patents.

"The IP landscape is cluttered with underutilized patents," said CEO and Co-founder Mark Leonard. "A surge in IP filings and record-setting corporate IP expenditures has pushed enterprises into rapidly adopting new monetization strategies. By harnessing transaction data, ScaleIP helps IP teams save labor time, gain new revenue streams, and support patent decision making by identifying and engaging with the most likely IP partners."

The company was born in response conventional patent analytics tools, which often fail to reveal viable commercial partnerships. By leveraging intelligence with proprietary IP transaction data, ScaleIP is helping enterprises, universities, labs, and hospitals identify high-intent target companies to monetize underutilized their patents.

"Data is the gold in this new AI revolution," said Cory Finney of the Greater Colorado Venture Fund. "In any industry that is hindered by fragmented data, there is opportunity. ScaleIP is at the forefront of unlocking new opportunities in this overlooked industry."

Over 130+ IP dealmakers are using ScaleIP for several reasons:

  • Licensing patents
  • Selling patents
  • Deciding whether to keep or abandon a patent.
  • Seeking collaborators or partnerships.
  • Determining their patent's market value.

To learn more or sign up for a demo of ScaleIP by visiting ScaleIP.com.

About ScaleIP

ScaleIP combines IP transaction data with intelligence to streamline finding the right companies and people to license, sell, or collaborate around any patent. Visit ScaleIP.com for more information. ScaleIP is hiring!

