ScaleMatrix Extends Data Center Capabilities to the EDGE with Acquisition of Instant Data Centers and Elliptical Mobile Solutions Technology

SAN DIEGO, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ScaleMatrix, the United States' leading provider of variable density colocation and hybrid hosting services, and DDC™ Cabinet Technology, the organization's product business, which sells the efficient and feature-rich S-Series Dynamic Density Control™ cabinet platform for a variety of data center uses cases, today announced the acquisition of Instant Data Centers, formerly Elliptical Mobile Solutions, an Arizona based company focused on providing ruggedized micro data centers for the Edge.

"Our DDC S-Series cabinets are among the most advanced data center environmental management and cooling platforms in the world today, offering industry-leading efficiency, density, security, and scalability, but we are cognizant of the demands that IoT, 5G, and AI are creating at the Edge ," said Chris Orlando, ScaleMatrix Co-Founder and CEO. "Across the spectrum of industries, our clients are increasingly requiring their IT resources to be closer to where the decision processes and data creation is occurring, especially as artificial intelligence continues to gain traction. In November, we debuted a modular configuration of our DDC S-Series cabinets, which allows users to extend enterprise data center capabilities into places where data center resources are scarce, or where a data center does not even exist. This offer is seeing success in the field, but the demand to place IT workloads in even more challenging environments continues to evolve, and our acquisition of Instant Data Centers / Elliptical Mobile Solutions sets the stage for us to be able to help customers truly deploy any hardware, at any density, anywhere! ScaleMatrix and DDC now have one of the most robust, full-featured lineups of cabinet technology in the world, ranging from modular platform-scale solutions to highly ruggedized micro-cabinets which can go absolutely anywhere."

Gavin Miller, CEO of Instant Data Centers, commented, "ScaleMatrix and DDC set the standard for advanced, modular data center capabilities, as is evidenced by the rapid growth of their national data center footprint and growing number of enterprise and edge data center installations. The IDC/Elliptical team is thrilled to have been welcomed into the ScaleMatrix and DDC family, and we are excited about the opportunity and breadth of capabilities this transaction creates for our combined customer base. The integration of the IDC product line into the DDC cabinet technology portfolio brings mobility, ruggedization, and variable form factor capabilities to an already powerful lineup of modular data center solutions."

ScaleMatrix Data Centers have enjoyed unmatched capabilities via their exclusive use of the S-Series Dynamic Density Control™ platform. These revolutionary sites were designed from the ground up to support the heavy compute requirements associated with today's evolving technologies like AI, 5G, and IOT. DDC delivers support for 52kW of power and cooling capabilities, with all of the efficiency of water cooling, while users enjoy the risk-free flexibility of precision, clean-room quality air cooling. The IDC products line will be integrated into the DDC family of solutions under the R-Series designation, emphasizing the line's ruggedized features.

"As we looked to expand in the market," says Orlando, "adding Instant Data Center's various EDGE-friendly capabilities seemed like a natural extension of the DDC platform. We now support clients from a 100% unbiased position. With cloud, colocation, enterprise data center, and edge solutions at the ready, we are able to help clients solve IT challenges no matter where they occur. In addition to enhancements in our product line, Mr. Miller has joined the team as our Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of the DDC brand, and is utilizing his strong background in channels to build out a robust partner program allowing existing and future partners access to our innovative solutions"

ScaleMatrix has grown consistently since its inception in 2011. Its existing patent and patent pending S-Series design portfolio, now includes the mobile and ruggedized patents related to the IDC / Elliptical lines, strengthening the organization's market position around modular enclosures as a whole. The company has plans to aggressively expand its data center and cabinet technology businesses, with eyes on global expansion through both direct and partner channels.

About ScaleMatrix:

ScaleMatrix delivers colocation, cloud, backup, disaster recovery, and professional support from a national foot-print of variable-density data centers which leverage the future-proof Dynamic Density Control™ (DDC) S-Series cabinet platform to support up to 52kW of thermal density in a single 45U enclosure. With power density and efficiency significantly impacting IT costs, these specialized data centers enable ScaleMatrix to deliver competitively priced high-density colocation and high-performance cloud hosting which provide significant differentiation in today's ever-changing IT market. By leveraging our innovation and technology, ScaleMatrix clients gain a competitive edge and can scale more efficiently as their business grows. Visit www.scalematrix.com for more information.

About DDC Cabinet Technology:

DDC designs and manufactures cabinet and enclosure technologies which enable the deployment of any hardware, at any density, anywhere! The portfolio includes a variety of modular and edge solutions which allow efficient operation of IT hardware in nearly any environment, in either modular or self-contained form factors. The DDC family of products include fire suppression, various security options, shock mounting, extreme environment support, and other key features which ensure the success of any IT deployment, anywhere. To learn more, please visit us at https://www.ddcontrol.com/ and see the new R-Series platform here: https://www.ddcontrol.com/r-series

SOURCE ScaleMatrix

Related Links

http://www.scalematrix.com

