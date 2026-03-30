ScaleOps Raises $130M Series C at Over $800M Valuation to Lead the Future of Autonomous Cloud and AI Infrastructure Resource Management

In 2026, demand for cloud and AI infrastructure has surged by triple digits year over year, and applications are scaling faster than the infrastructure they're built on. Yet organizations still manage cloud and AI infrastructure with static, manual, non-scalable, and context-blind tools that often can't keep up with today's dynamic environments.

Engineering teams spend too much time addressing SLO violations and performance issues rather than building new features and driving innovation, and struggle to manage increasingly complex, dynamic environments. Since this manual work is nearly impossible to do at scale, cloud and AI resources remain misallocated and underutilized, leading to manual reconfiguration, wasted engineering time, low utilization, and higher cloud spend.

ScaleOps addresses this challenge by autonomously and continuously managing and scaling cloud and AI infrastructure in real time. The platform manages and scales GPU and compute resources through automated, context-based decision-making, ensuring every AI agent, model, and application gets exactly what it needs, when it needs it, without human intervention. Engineers no longer have to deal with these problems; they can focus on innovation.

As a result, teams experience stronger application SLOs and improved cluster reliability, while engineers are free to focus on innovation, all while reducing cloud and AI infrastructure costs by up to 80%.

"Compute is the defining bottleneck of the AI era, and the way most enterprises manage compute was built for a world that no longer exists," said Yodar Shafrir, CEO and Founder at ScaleOps. "Static allocation and manual tuning simply can't keep up with the speed and complexity of modern production environments. We built ScaleOps to change that, creating a new category of autonomous infrastructure management so that AI and cloud applications can run at full potential. This funding accelerates our mission to make infrastructure that manages itself the new enterprise standard."

"ScaleOps is addressing the urgent challenge of managing cloud and AI workloads, helping enterprises unlock performance, efficiency, and innovation at scale," said Jeff Horing, Managing Director at Insight Partners. "We believe that the team's autonomous, real-time infrastructure management matches the speed and complexity needed for modern applications across leading enterprises."

ScaleOps operates at the core of some of the world's most demanding and mission-critical production environments, trusted by leading enterprises, including Adobe, Wiz, DocuSign, Coupa, and Fortune 500 companies. The company has achieved over 350% year-over-year growth, tripled its team in the past 12 months, and expects to triple the team again by year-end, reflecting rapid enterprise expansion and sustained demand for Autonomous Cloud and AI Infrastructure Resource Management.

The new funding will fuel the next phase of ScaleOps' product roadmap, expanding autonomous management across the full spectrum of AI and cloud infrastructure and offering new features and products. Additionally, ScaleOps will expand its global enterprise footprint and scale its engineering and go-to-market teams to support its next phase of growth.

ScaleOps is building toward a future where enterprises don't manage infrastructure at all, where capacity aligns to demand automatically, waste is eliminated continuously, and performance is never a tradeoff.

Autonomous Cloud and AI Infrastructure Resource Management

Autonomous Cloud and AI Infrastructure Management is the continuous, real-time management of cloud-native environments across GPUs and compute. By analyzing workload demand and performance signals, making allocation decisions, and executing changes automatically within enterprise-defined policies, infrastructure becomes self-optimizing, enabling AI and core applications to operate efficiently at scale.

About ScaleOps

ScaleOps is the leading platform for Autonomous Cloud and AI Infrastructure Resource Management, trusted by Fortune 500 companies to run their critical production environments. The platform continuously optimizes compute across CPU, memory, and GPUs without human intervention, enabling enterprises to scale AI and core applications on infrastructure that manages itself. Self-hosted and production-grade, ScaleOps supports cloud, on-premises, and air-gapped environments. Learn more at scaleops.com .

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a global software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of June 30, 2025, the firm has over $90B in regulatory assets under management. Insight Partners has invested in more than 875 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has a global presence with leadership in London, Tel Aviv, and the Bay Area. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with tailored, hands-on software expertise along their growth journey, from their first investment to IPO. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on X @insightpartners.

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Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2945477/Scaleops_Team.jpg

SOURCE ScaleOps