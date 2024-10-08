ScaleReady announces a G-Rex® Grant has been awarded to Dr. Eric Tran of the Earle A. Chiles Research Institute, a division of Providence Cancer Institute

ST. PAUL, Minn., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ScaleReady™, in collaboration with Wilson Wolf Manufacturing, Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) and CellReady™, today announced that Eric Tran, Ph.D, Associate Member of the Earle A. Chiles Research Institute, a division of the Providence Cancer Institute, has been awarded a G-Rex Grant. Dr. Tran's $200,000 G-Rex Grant will enable process development and IND enabling studies of a novel KRAS-targeted TCR-T cell therapy.

"We have utilized G-Rex devices for a long time for our adoptive cell therapy efforts. This G-Rex Grant will substantially defray the costs associated with bringing our next generation TCR-T cell therapy into the clinic and advance the state of our manufacturing," said Dr. Tran

"Dr. Tran has been contributing to the field of cell and gene therapy for nearly 15 years and we are grateful for the opportunity to award a G-Rex Grant to Dr. Tran and the Providence Cancer Institute. Providence's G-Rex Grant will help expedite an IND application of their novel KRAS-targeted TCR T-cell therapy to treat a variety of solid tumors in a Phase 1/1b clinical trial," said John Wilson, CEO of Wilson Wolf and co-inventor of G-Rex.

As part of the G-Rex Grant, Dr. Tran plans to optimize their manufacturing process by reducing the process duration and implementing fully-closed system G-Rex bioreactors. Dr. Tran will make use of Bio-Techne's new GMP cytokines that have been right-sized for one-touch G-Rex close process manufacturing, setting the stage for simple and efficient scale out.

ScaleReady's G-Rex® Grant Program is a $20M initiative to advance the state of cell and gene-modified cell therapy (CGT) development and manufacturing by awarding individual Grant Awards worth up to $300,000. G-Rex Grant Recipients also gain access to exclusive support from ScaleReady's growing consortium of G-Rex Grant Partners who bring best-in-class tools and technologies as well as unparalleled knowledge and expertise in the areas of cGMP manufacturing, quality and regulatory affairs, CGT business operations, and more.

About ScaleReady

ScaleReady provides the field of cell and gene-modified cell therapy (CGT) with a G-Rex centric manufacturing platform that enables the world's most practical, flexible, scalable, and affordable CGT drug product development and manufacturing.

The G-Rex manufacturing platform is currently used by a rapidly growing list of over 800 organizations and is producing drug products for approximately 50% of CGT clinical trials as well as 5 commercially approved CGT drugs.

CGT entities relying on the breadth and scope of ScaleReady's expertise can expect to save years of time and millions of dollars on the path to CGT commercialization.

For more information about the ScaleReady G-Rex® Grant Program, please contact [email protected].

About Wilson Wolf Manufacturing

Wilson Wolf (www.wilsonwolf.com) is dedicated to simplifying cell and gene-modified cell (CGT) therapy research, process development, and manufacturing. This is being accomplished through its scalable G-Rex technology, which is used throughout the world in CGT applications ranging from basic research to commercial drug production.

Wilson Wolf's mission is to create hope for cancer patients, one G-Rex® device at a time.

About Bio-Techne Corporation

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne, in partnership with Wilson Wolf, is creating products such as media and cytokines that are specifically tailored to G-Rex Bioreactors, including right-sized reagent quantities in containers that are tailored to high throughput closed-system manufacturing. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit https://www.bio-techne.com or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter or YouTube .

Contact: David Clair, Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

[email protected]

612-656-4416

About CellReady LLC

CellReady is the world's first and only G-Rex centric contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in G-Rex based cell and gene-modified cell therapy development and manufacturing. The company offers a wide range of services to support the development and commercialization of these therapies.

CellReady's mission is to create hope for cancer patients, one G-Rex® process at a time.

About Providence Cancer Institute of Oregon

Providence Cancer Institute of Oregon, a part of Providence St. Joseph Health, offers the latest in cancer services, including diagnosis, treatment, prevention, education and support. Providence is home to the Earle A. Chiles Research Institute, an internationally renowned leader in the field of cancer immunotherapy since 1993, where investigators lead numerous clinical trials for patients with cancers of the breast, colon, prostate, lung, esophagus, liver, pancreas, head and neck, ovary, skin, blood and other conditions. Learn more at Providence.org/ORcancer .

