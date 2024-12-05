Scalestack Secures $3 Million to Transform GTM Ops at Enterprise Scale

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scalestack, the go-to-market (GTM) orchestration and agentic platform that empowers enterprise teams to scale faster, announces it has raised $3 million in funding from investors including Criteria Venture Tech, Sentiero VC, Exor Ventures, Geek Ventures and more. The funding will accelerate Scalestack's mission to help companies like Harness, Redis, and MongoDB revolutionize their GTM Ops at scale.

Driving GTM Excellence at Scale for the Enterprise

Scalestack has spent over two years crafting a compelling platform already trusted by high-profile customers. With enterprise-grade workflows and AI-powered insights, Scalestack is enabling scaled GTM operations. "Our platform isn't about handling a few thousand leads or accounts," said Elio Narciso, co-founder and CEO at Scalestack. "We're talking about enriching 450,000 accounts in hours across dozens of data sources, or de-anonymizing 200,000 signups with unmatched precision, and delivering actionable insights at scale—all while enabling seamless integration with enterprise systems."

Cofounders Elio Narciso and Alessandro Prioni describe Scalestack as the "Clay for the enterprise," but its real strength lies in its dual-layered approach. First, an Enterprise-Grade Data Orchestration and Enrichment Hub connecting customer data sources while cleaning, normalizing, deduping, and categorizing insights into actionable data points. Second, an Agentic Infrastructure, with swarms of AI agents delivering customizable, multimodal data points by reasoning through sources across the public web.

Powering GTM Innovation with Industry Leaders

Scalestack works closely with cutting-edge companies like MongoDB, Remote, and Typeform, driving GTM efficiency through dynamic account profiling, lead prioritization, and enriched insights. "Our partnership with Scalestack exemplifies what they can do for modern GTM Ops teams," said Meghan Gill, SVP of SalesOps at MongoDB. "From dynamically calculating TAMM per account, to detecting smoke signals in a territory, to providing enriched data on the developer community, their AI-powered workflows make the impossible possible at scale."

Scalestack's new funding round includes participation from Exor Ventures, Geek Ventures, FN Fund, Red Bridge, Launch Factory, BackfutureVC, SentieroVC, Team Ignite and Criteria Venture Tech, along with prior investors Ripple Ventures, FlyerOne Ventures and Forum Ventures.

3M New Reasons to Try Scalestack

To celebrate its latest fundraising, Scalestack is offering 3 million enrichment credits ($150K in value) FREE to the first 30 new customers that wish to try its platform. Ends 01/31/2025, terms apply. For more, visit www.scalestack.ai/free-enrichment , or contact [email protected].

