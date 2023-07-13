Scaleworks Acquires Marketing Technology Leader Full Circle Insights, Appoints New CEO

News provided by

Full Circle Insights, Inc.

13 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

Acquisition Enables Full Circle Insights to Focus on Accelerated, Scalable Growth As Well As Further Investments in Product Innovation and Strategy

SAN ANTONIO, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scaleworks, the B2B SaaS-focused venture equity firm, today announced its acquisition of Full Circle Insights, known for helping companies drive pipeline growth through their marketing attribution and campaign measurement platform. Scaleworks' investment and partnership will accelerate Full Circle's strategic roadmap, enable product innovation, and enhance go-to-market strategy.

Continue Reading
Scaleworks logo
Scaleworks logo

"Scaleworks is thrilled to announce the acquisition of Full Circle Insights, a move that reflects a larger vision to empower businesses with advanced technology and data-driven decisions," stated Ed Byrne, Co-Founder and General Partner at Scaleworks. "We are excited to welcome the talented employees, valued customers and trusted partners of Full Circle into the portfolio." 

Go-to-market strategy expert Jason Ferrara is stepping into the role of CEO. Ferrara is a two-time software CMO with over three decades of global enterprise and B2B SaaS experience. Ferrara's experience will help guide Full Circle during its next stage of growth, continuing to focus on the core measurement and attribution issues that marketing teams struggle with every day.

"I feel incredibly honored to join the team at Full Circle, alongside their loyal customers and valued partners," shared Jason Ferrara. "Full Circle has built a remarkable product that solves some of the most important challenges marketers face. Together, we plan to expand our roadmap and scale operations to meet the ever-growing demand."

Full Circle Insights empowers B2B marketing teams to optimize their marketing efforts and generate greater revenue through patented Salesforce-native technology. Recently, the company's strategic partnerships and significant industry recognition have led Full Circle to experience substantial market growth.

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

To learn more about Scaleworks and its portfolio of companies, visit www.scaleworks.com. Find out more about Full Circle Insights at www.fullcircleinsights.com

About Scaleworks 
Scaleworks is a SaaS growth fund that acquires and operates B2B software in the lower middle-market. The Scaleworks "Venture Equity" model takes a hands-on approach to scaling businesses, opening new offices in their San Antonio headquarters, building go-to-market teams, focusing on category design, and investing in capital-efficient growth. Recent portfolio companies include Profitero, Searchspring, Chargify, and Earth Class Mail.

About Full Circle Insights 
Full Circle Insights delivers marketing and sales performance measurement solutions to optimize a company's marketing mix and drive more revenue. The company offers multi-touch attribution, comprehensive funnel metrics, and lead management technology. Built 100% on the Salesforce Platform, Full Circle Insights' products complement leading marketing automation solutions. Founded by former Salesforce executives, CRM implementation veterans, and marketing automation specialists, the Full Circle Insights industry pioneers are seasoned in creating marketing measurement foundations to grow revenue.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Marielle Farmer
[email protected]
602-432-5555

SOURCE Full Circle Insights, Inc.

Also from this source

Full Circle Insights Partners with 6sense on Integration that Empowers Marketers to Measure the Impact of ABM Strategies Inside the CRM

Full Circle Insights Partners with Bombora on Integration That Allows Full Circle ABM Users To Identify and Track Accounts Through the Sales Funnel

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.