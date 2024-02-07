SCALI RASMUSSEN ATTORNEYS JEFFREY ERDMAN AND JASMIN BHANDARI RECOGNIZED AS TOP MINORITY LEADERS

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scali Rasmussen announced today that Shareholder Jeffrey Erdman and Principal Jasmin Bhandari have been recognized as "Leaders of Influence: Minority Attorneys" and profiled in a special feature by the Los Angeles Business Journal. According to the publisher, the feature highlights "those standout minority attorneys considered to be particularly impactful on the legal scene while serving as trusted advisors in Southern California."

Founder and Managing Shareholder Christian Scali remarked, "We are once again honored to have Jeffrey and Jasmin recognized for their outstanding contributions. Their ongoing commitment and service to our clients place them among the most respected attorneys in the field."

Mr. Erdman, a senior litigation and trial attorney, brings nearly a quarter-century of litigation experience to both state and federal courts of California. The Los Angeles Business Journal notes, "Erdman has extensive courtroom and trial experience, both as plaintiff counsel and as defense counsel, and has successfully argued cases before the California Court of Appeal." His litigation expertise spans areas of business including the insurance, manufacturing, service industries, and a variety of real estate disputes. In his service to the LGBTQ+ community, Mr. Erdman serves as a member of the national board member to SAGE – Services and Advocacy for LGBT Elders, and has an extensive history of advocating rights for LGBTQ+ individuals.

Ms. Bhandari specializes in labor and employment law. She advises clients on compliance with employment laws including complex pay structures, represents businesses in various disputes and defends against wage and hour class actions and PAGA lawsuits.  Bhandari litigates and arbitrates employment disputes including FEHA discrimination, retaliation and harassment claims as well as represents employers in matters before the Department of Fair Employment and Housing, the Workers' Compensation Appeals Board and other administrative agencies. She also drafts handbooks and policies, conducts sexual harassment prevention trainings, conducts HR audits, and counsels employers regarding discipline, separation and leave of absence best practices and procedures. Ms. Bhandari is fluent in Hindi and Punjabi and speaks conversational Spanish. In her personal time, she enjoys spending time outdoors—hiking and kayaking, and volunteering to promote literacy and love of learning amongst children in Los Angeles public schools.

About Scali Rasmussen 
Named one of the "Most Admired Law Firms" by the Los Angeles Business Journal, Scali Rasmussen, PC serves businesses across California as trusted legal advisors. Our standard-setting, legal solutions for the automotive industry and dealer franchise relationship prevent issues from becoming hurdles. With a niche practice advising Italian enterprises entering U.S. markets, the firm provides in-depth counsel on business litigation, cybersecurity, trade secret misappropriation and corporate shareholder and partnership disputes.

