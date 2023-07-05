SCALI RASMUSSEN'S CHRISTIAN SCALI NAMED LOS ANGELES COUNTY BAR ASSOCIATION'S LGBTQ PRIDE MONTH HONOREE

LOS ANGELES, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scali Rasmussen announced today that Founder & Managing Shareholder Christian Scali has been recognized by Los Angeles County Bar Association as an "LGBTQ Pride Month Honoree."

"I am profoundly grateful to the Los Angeles County Bar Association for selecting me for this honor," says Scali. "This recognition serves as a reminder of the collective power we possess when we come together to celebrate diversity and embrace our authentic selves."

With over 16,000 members, the LACBA is one of the largest bar associations in the United States. This voluntary association is dedicated to promoting equity and inclusion and the representation of those in the legal community who often struggle to be recognized.

"As a way to give back and raise awareness of important issues facing lawyers and judges, Scali actively participates in LACBA's Litigation Section Executive Committee and he co-chairs LACBA's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion subcommittee," states the publisher. "Scali is best known throughout California for his work in a series of advertising lawsuits brought against automotive dealers under California's Unfair Competition Law and for his work on the Defense Steering Committee in the massive automobile consumer leasing lawsuit against the entire California retail automotive leasing industry."

About Scali Rasmussen

Named one of the "Most Admired Law Firms" in 2023 by the Los Angeles Business Journal, Scali Rasmussen, PC serves businesses across California as trusted legal advisors. Our standard-setting, legal solutions for the automotive industry and dealer franchise relationship prevent issues from becoming hurdles. With a niche practice advising Italian enterprises entering U.S. markets, the firm provides in-depth counsel on business litigation, cybersecurity, trade secret misappropriation, COVID-19 compliance, and corporate shareholder and partnership disputes.

SOURCE Scali Rasmussen