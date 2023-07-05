SCALI RASMUSSEN'S CHRISTIAN SCALI NAMED LOS ANGELES COUNTY BAR ASSOCIATION'S LGBTQ PRIDE MONTH HONOREE

News provided by

Scali Rasmussen

05 Jul, 2023, 12:26 ET

LOS ANGELES, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scali Rasmussen announced today that Founder & Managing Shareholder Christian Scali has been recognized by Los Angeles County Bar Association as an "LGBTQ Pride Month Honoree."

"I am profoundly grateful to the Los Angeles County Bar Association for selecting me for this honor," says Scali. "This recognition serves as a reminder of the collective power we possess when we come together to celebrate diversity and embrace our authentic selves."

With over 16,000 members, the LACBA is one of the largest bar associations in the United States. This voluntary association is dedicated to promoting equity and inclusion and the representation of those in the legal community who often struggle to be recognized.

"As a way to give back and raise awareness of important issues facing lawyers and judges, Scali actively participates in LACBA's Litigation Section Executive Committee and he co-chairs LACBA's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion subcommittee," states the publisher. "Scali is best known throughout California for his work in a series of advertising lawsuits brought against automotive dealers under California's Unfair Competition Law and for his work on the Defense Steering Committee in the massive automobile consumer leasing lawsuit against the entire California retail automotive leasing industry."

About Scali Rasmussen
Named one of the "Most Admired Law Firms" in 2023 by the Los Angeles Business Journal, Scali Rasmussen, PC serves businesses across California as trusted legal advisors. Our standard-setting, legal solutions for the automotive industry and dealer franchise relationship prevent issues from becoming hurdles. With a niche practice advising Italian enterprises entering U.S. markets, the firm provides in-depth counsel on business litigation, cybersecurity, trade secret misappropriation, COVID-19 compliance, and corporate shareholder and partnership disputes.

SOURCE Scali Rasmussen

Also from this source

Scali Rasmussen's Colleen O'Brien and Jasmin Bhandari Named Los Angeles Women of Influence

SCALI RASMUSSEN'S JEFFREY ERDMAN AND JASMIN BHANDARI NAMED MINORITY LEADERS OF INFLUENCE

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.