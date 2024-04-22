SCALI RASMUSSEN'S CHRISTIAN SCALI RECOGNIZED AS TOP LAWYER IN LOS ANGELES

LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scali Rasmussen announced today that Christian Scali has been recognized by Los Angeles Business Journal as one of the "Top 100 Lawyers of Los Angeles for 2024." The award honors attorneys who "have demonstrated exceptional legal skill and achievements across the full spectrum of responsibility, exemplary leadership and contribution to the Los Angeles community at large," states the publisher.

"Scali is known throughout California for his work on behalf of the retail automotive industry in a series of advertising lawsuits brought against it under California's Unfair Competition Law resulting, among other things, in the disbarment of consumer advocates, Trevor Law Group, and for his work on the Defense Steering Committee in the massive automobile consumer leasing lawsuit against the entire California retail automotive leasing industry," says the publisher.

As the Founder and Managing Shareholder of the Firm, Christian Scali has a diverse practice that includes advice and counsel, and complex and high-stakes litigation. Recently recognized by Los Angeles Business Journal as a Top Labor and Employment attorney and named by Lawdragon in the 17th edition of "500 Leading Corporate Employment Lawyers," his clients are in a variety of industries, including restaurant and hospitality, property management, entertainment, clothing manufacturing, and e-commerce, but the majority of them are in the retail automotive industry.

Scali also regularly assists clients with their mergers and acquisitions. While he is always a fierce advocate for his clients, when he is engaged on a buy/sell, his focus is on making the deal. Years of litigating buy/sell and commercial lease disputes on behalf of his clients have made him an effective transactional attorney. His ability to recognize the difference between an important or consequential deal point and one that has no real practical advantage or disadvantage, avoids pointless disputes and allows the parties to more quickly get to a deal.

About Scali Rasmussen

Named one of the "Most Admired Law Firms" by the Los Angeles Business Journal, Scali Rasmussen, PC serves businesses across California as trusted legal advisors. Our standard-setting, legal solutions for the automotive industry and dealer franchise relationship prevent issues from becoming hurdles. With a niche practice advising Italian enterprises entering U.S. markets, the firm provides in-depth counsel on business litigation, cybersecurity, trade secret misappropriation and corporate shareholder and partnership disputes.

