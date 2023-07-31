SCALI RASMUSSEN'S COLLEEN O'BRIEN NAMED A "LEADER OF INFLUENCE" BY THE LOS ANGELES BUSINESS JOURNAL

LOS ANGELES, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scali Rasmussen announced today that Principal Colleen O'Brien has been recognized among top lawyers by the Los Angeles Business Journal in its 2023 edition of Leaders of Influence: Litigators & Trial Attorneys.

"There is a special breed of lawyer that needs to transcend expert comprehension of the legal system – the litigator," states the publisher. "Lawyers who go to the proverbial mat to fight for their clients before judges and jury have their own unique sets of skills. In this special section we share profiles of the very best litigators and trial attorneys in the region. These are the trusted advisors you want in your corner in court."

Founder and Managing Shareholder Christian Scali adds, "this recognition is a testament to Colleen's legal prowess and dedication to clients. We are so proud to have such a tenacious and talented professional representing the Firm."

Trial attorney and litigator Colleen O'Brien tries and resolves lawsuits and challenges related to toxic torts, catastrophic injury and complex employment matters. Her experience includes leading a range of civil litigation, from consumer fraud to defamation to chemical exposure and personal injury claims. O'Brien defends companies against plaintiffs' sophisticated claims involving long-term occupational injury, infectious disease, property damage and groundwater contamination. A former military prosecutor, she guides business clients as first chair, lead counsel in bench and jury trials in state and federal courts throughout the United States.

O'Brien has successfully tried more than 30 matters to verdict for her clients, both as a government attorney in criminal contexts and in private practice. She is known for her skillful preparation and examination of medical and technical experts at deposition and trial. Her keen attention to details and commitment to cases have helped clients settle their disputes efficiently and quickly – and avoid lengthy and costly trials.

Recently, O'Brien has been named a "Women of Influence" by the Los Angeles Business Journal.

About Scali Rasmussen

Named one of the "Most Admired Law Firms" in 2021 by the Los Angeles Business Journal, Scali Rasmussen, PC serves businesses across California as trusted legal advisors. Our standard-setting, legal solutions for the automotive industry and dealer franchise relationship prevent issues from becoming hurdles. With a niche practice advising Italian enterprises entering U.S. markets, the firm provides in-depth counsel on business litigation, cybersecurity, trade secret misappropriation, COVID-19 compliance, and corporate shareholder and partnership disputes.

