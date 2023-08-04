SCALI RASMUSSEN'S JASMIN BHANDARI NAMED AMONG THE NEXT GENERATION OF LEGAL LEADERS IN AMERICA

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scali Rasmussen announced today that Principal Jasmin Bhandari has been listed in the first Lawdragon 500 X – The Next Generation guide. This seminal guide honors the burgeoning legal talent infusing traditional and innovative practices with fresh energy and forward-thinking perspectives.

"This is our inaugural guide dedicated to those who will define where the legal profession of our country goes. Whose leadership will be called upon by businesses and individuals when they face their crossroads," states the publisher. "After reviewing thousands of candidates, we're confident the future is in good hands."

Managing Shareholder Christian Scali said, "Working alongside such a determined and capable attorney is a true privilege. Jasmin's inclusion in this guide is a testament to the bright future that awaits her in the field of law."

Bhandari has been recently recognized by Los Angeles Business Journal as a "Woman to Watch." She is an expert in all aspects of California employment law. She serves as outside employment counsel to auto dealer groups and aids clients to stay in compliance with ever-changing state and federal laws, including termination and onboarding issues. She also litigates and arbitrates a broad range of disputes, including discrimination, harassment, wrongful termination, wage and hour, and trade secret matters. Bhandari has successfully obtained dismissal of class claims in arbitration, and dismissal of an appeal in a pro-bono matter representing indigent tenants displaced by a fire. She has a deep, practical understanding of the operational realities of industry clients due to her significant experience working closely with management to assess risks and identify solutions to proposed business strategies.

As Lawdragon emphasizes the essential diversity, talent, and determination embodied by the new generation of legal leaders, Bhandari's recognition in this prestigious guide represents her commitment to these values and her standing as a key player in shaping the future of law.

About Scali Rasmussen
Named one of the "Most Admired Law Firms" in 2021 by the Los Angeles Business Journal, Scali Rasmussen, PC serves businesses across California as trusted legal advisors. Our standard-setting, legal solutions for the automotive industry and dealer franchise relationship prevent issues from becoming hurdles. With a niche practice advising Italian enterprises entering U.S. markets, the firm provides in-depth counsel on business litigation, cybersecurity, trade secret misappropriation, COVID-19 compliance, and corporate shareholder and partnership disputes.

