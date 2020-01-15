Scalia Law School Provides International Students with Unmatched Antitrust Education

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The George Mason University Master of Laws (LL.M.) Degree in Global Antitrust Law and Economics provides students with in-depth study of global antitrust issues, from world-renowned antitrust and law and economics scholars. The LL.M. in Global Antitrust Law and Economics builds on the school's tradition and commitment to antitrust law and economics.

The George Mason University Master of Laws (LL.M.) Degree in Global Antitrust Law and Economics provides students with in-depth study of global antitrust issues, from world-renowned antitrust and law and economics scholars.

This online program is designed to meet the needs of working, foreign-trained attorneys, interested in gaining competence in a common law system. Students have the opportunity to take on legal work outsourced from the U.S., with the potential to take U.S. licensing exams in qualifying states.

Scalia Law's Competitive Advantage:

To earn an LL.M. in Global Antitrust Law & Economics through the program, students must complete 24-26 credit hours of coursework. Students may study full-time and complete the program in one academic year, or part-time for up to three years.

Learn more about the degree program at https://www.law.gmu.edu/admissions/llm/llm_global_antitrust/.

About George Mason University – Antonin Scalia Law School

As Virginia's largest public research university, George Mason University sets the standard for a bold, progressive education that serves our students and communities. The Antonin Scalia Law School at George Mason University is ranked in the top 50 best law schools by U.S. News & World Report. Our strategic location in Arlington, Va., just two miles from Washington, D.C., gives students easy access to hundreds of opportunities and legal resources. Our location, together with our pioneering core competencies, a demanding curriculum, and influential alumni connections, give students a distinct advantage in a competitive work environment.

CONTACT:

Megan Ablondi

(239) 325-4407

232495@email4pr.com

SOURCE George Mason University - Antonin Scalia School of Law

Related Links

https://www.law.gmu.edu

