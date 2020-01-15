Scalia Law School Provides International Students with Unmatched Antitrust Education
Featuring Diverse Curriculum, Online Education, and Preeminent Faculty
Jan 15, 2020, 08:37 ET
ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The George Mason University Master of Laws (LL.M.) Degree in Global Antitrust Law and Economics provides students with in-depth study of global antitrust issues, from world-renowned antitrust and law and economics scholars. The LL.M. in Global Antitrust Law and Economics builds on the school's tradition and commitment to antitrust law and economics.
This online program is designed to meet the needs of working, foreign-trained attorneys, interested in gaining competence in a common law system. Students have the opportunity to take on legal work outsourced from the U.S., with the potential to take U.S. licensing exams in qualifying states.
Scalia Law's Competitive Advantage:
- Four Scalia Law professors are among the most-cited antitrust faculty in U.S. law schools
- Scalia Law is the only school with heads of the two U.S. federal antitrust enforcement agencies
- George Mason Law – Antonin Scalia Law School named a top LL.M. program for competition law (antitrust law) in 2019
- Scalia Law professor testifies before the Senate Subcommittee on Antitrust, Competition Policy, and Consumer Rights
- Communicators Roundtable on AT&T-Time Warner Merger features professor Joshua Wright
To earn an LL.M. in Global Antitrust Law & Economics through the program, students must complete 24-26 credit hours of coursework. Students may study full-time and complete the program in one academic year, or part-time for up to three years.
Learn more about the degree program at https://www.law.gmu.edu/admissions/llm/llm_global_antitrust/.
About George Mason University – Antonin Scalia Law School
As Virginia's largest public research university, George Mason University sets the standard for a bold, progressive education that serves our students and communities. The Antonin Scalia Law School at George Mason University is ranked in the top 50 best law schools by U.S. News & World Report. Our strategic location in Arlington, Va., just two miles from Washington, D.C., gives students easy access to hundreds of opportunities and legal resources. Our location, together with our pioneering core competencies, a demanding curriculum, and influential alumni connections, give students a distinct advantage in a competitive work environment.
CONTACT:
Megan Ablondi
(239) 325-4407
232495@email4pr.com
SOURCE George Mason University - Antonin Scalia School of Law
Share this article