Scaling Global Success: MakeShift Sponsors SAP® Partner Summit with Keynote by Edurne Pasabán

Technological Advancements, Strategic Partnerships, and Legendary Inspiration at the SAP Partner Summit in Barcelona.

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - AppColony Inc., doing business as MakeShift, a leader in workforce management solutions, proudly announces its significant sponsorship of the 2024 SAP Partner Summit for SAP SuccessFactors. This event gathers SAP partners, industry leaders, and visionaries in Barcelona to forge the future of human capital management, emphasizing collaborative success and the strategic role of partnerships in unlocking new frontiers of opportunity, innovation, and efficiency.

MakeShift expands global reach while driving the next era of staff scheduling and human experience management with AI. (CNW Group/MakeShift)
The summit will feature an extraordinary keynote by Edurne Pasabán, the celebrated mountaineer known for her remarkable achievements in conquering the world's highest peaks. Pasabán's story of resilience and strategic conquest mirrors MakeShift's journey towards redefining workforce management through technological innovation and human-centric approaches.

Adam Greenberg, CEO of MakeShift, reflects on the company's growth and strategic vision: "As we amplify our engagement with SAP, our sponsorship at the SAP Partner Summit is a declaration of MakeShift's commitment to transformative innovation and strategic expansion. By leveraging the partner ecosystem, we are not only expanding our global reach but also driving the next era of staff scheduling and human experience management with AI. Edurne Pasabán's story of perseverance and success is a powerful metaphor for our journey and aspirations."

MakeShift's vision for the future is rooted in being the vanguard of shift scheduling. The company champions the integration of advanced technology, such as its proprietary ShiftMate AI, with the essence of human-centric work experiences. This alignment signifies a disruption in traditional scheduling paradigms, recognizing it as a pivotal factor in enhancing work life.

Asher Fredricks, Chief Revenue Officer of MakeShift, adds a new perspective on the company's expansion: "Our growing global footprint, including a significant expansion within our existing client base with a leading Franco-Dutch airline group, showcases our dedication to addressing complex scheduling needs no matter where our clients reside. These include navigating labor union requirements, strict local regulations, and the intricacies of concurrent employments. Edurne's story reminds us that growth demands unwavering determination and strategic partnerships. We are here to forge those connections and succeed together."

Recognized as a leader in scheduling technology by prestigious organizations like Gartner Digital Markets, G2, and Tech Times, MakeShift stands at the forefront of driving advancements in the industry. By optimizing workforce management, MakeShift gives people back valuable time to focus on what really matters, enhancing productivity and work-life balance.

MakeShift is available on SAP Store® and is a part of SAP's Industry Cloud Portfolio. It seamlessly integrates with SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central, SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central Payroll, and SAP SuccessFactors Time Tracking, while also complementing SAP Time and Attendance Management by Workforce Software.

About MakeShift

MakeShift (www.makeshift.ca) stands at the forefront of workforce management innovation, providing an award-winning, cloud-based solution for complex scheduling challenges. Renowned for its ability to navigate the intricate scheduling demands of regulated industries, MakeShift seamlessly adapts to stringent labor regulations, union agreements, and intense scheduling requirements.

Since its launch in 2014, initially targeting the healthcare sector's needs, MakeShift has broadened its impact, offering unparalleled ease of use, guided implementation, and robust features. Its commitment to excellence in functionality and customer support has garnered recognition from G2, Gartner Digital Markets, and Tech Times, establishing MakeShift as a leader in the scheduling technology arena. For more information on how MakeShift is transforming workforce management with its user-centric design and innovative platform, visit www.makeshift.ca.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

SOURCE MakeShift

