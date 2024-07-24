Scaling Up Sustainability: State Grid's Role in Zhejiang's Salmon Aquaculture Growth

NINGBO, China, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The initial stage of the Nordic (China) RAS land-based salmon aquaculture project in Gaotangdaoxiang, a town in Xiangshan County, Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, has achieved full production capacity. Consequently, Atlantic salmon produced in Zhejiang is now being regularly distributed to restaurants and supermarkets throughout the Yangtze River Delta region. The facility dispatches over 70 tonnes of salmon each week, with an expected annual production value nearing 300 million yuan.

This venture is Asia's first to raise salmon on land using Recirculating Aquaculture System (RAS) technology and represents a key foreign investment in Zhejiang Province's marine biology industry. The project leverages Norwegian aquaculture techniques and management knowledge. Water for the facility is drawn from the East China Sea and treated through advanced filtration, disinfection, and oxygenation processes, ensuring a stable environment suitable for raising genuine Atlantic salmon locally.

The success of the project hinges significantly on a reliable electricity supply, essential for maintaining water quality and temperature control critical to raising healthy fish. Environmental system specialists from State Grid Zhejiang Electric Power have performed detailed onsite assessments at the facility to ensure that everything operates smoothly. Their work includes inspecting for electrical safety hazards and maintaining key equipment, with a particular focus on the systems that manage water circulation and monitor its quality—crucial steps to guarantee the production of high-quality fish.

Plans are underway to scale up the facility, aiming for an annual production capacity of 20,000 tonnes. The expansion is expected to significantly reduce China's reliance on imported salmon and address the high costs and lack of freshness that often accompany imported products. To ensure the project remains on schedule, State Grid Zhejiang Electric Power is collaborating with the facility to develop an energy-efficient power program. The utility is also coordinating future power needs and construction plans to expedite the project's progress.

SOURCE State Grid Zhejiang Electric Power Company