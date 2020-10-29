Scalio Welcomes Lawrence Valenti as Its New Vice President of Creative

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scalio, a leading digital product design and development agency, has welcomed Lawrence Valenti as its new vice president of creative.

Lawrence has more than 15 years experience within the media and technology industries. Previously at King, GSN Games and Apple, he was responsible for empowering diverse, data-inspired creative teams based in San Francisco, Bangalore, Boston, and London to craft industry-leading UI/UX design, art, marketing & user acquisition creative. An entrepreneur and former professor of design, Lawrence has been a keynote and featured conference speaker at the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco, NASSCOM/NGDC, Pocket Gamer Connects and others.

"I'm so excited to be joining Scalio at this time. I've had the privilege of working with their world-class teams on several projects over the years, and when the partners approached me with a proposal to expand the creative services of the company, I really couldn't resist."

"Looking at their world-class client list, progressive leadership culture and nine years of truly innovative product development, I'm really looking forward to being a part of this success story."

Art Meets Science

"We're thrilled to officially welcome Lawrence to the Scalio family. He has great experience working for global companies that have grown organically and via acquisition under his creative leadership," said Scalio CEO Bradley Greenwood. "He brings a deep understanding of product design, user experience, gamification, production pipelines and product strategy through numerous hands-on management roles over the past decade, crafting interactive experiences that have delighted over 100 million users in the process."

"We feel that this is an exciting time for Scalio to make investments into its global workforce, culture and portfolio of products. Lawrence's 'cultural compass' and experience at inspiring teams with diverse roles and backgrounds will be invaluable to us as we embark on the next stage of our development."

2020 has been a big year for Scalio, as its newest bleeding-edge projects have been for industry leaders such as Google, Uber, Intuitive Surgical and 23andMe, on technologies including augmented reality, near-field communication (NFC), artificial intelligence and machine learning.

About Scalio

Scalio is a global digital product agency advancing technology in over 30 industries. Representing some of Silicon Valley's most innovative companies on products from biotech, medical and transportation technologies, to financial and education platforms. For additional information, visit https://scal.io.

