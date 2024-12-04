Scality and Climb Channel Solutions partner to reimagine distribution for AI and cyber-resilient storage software

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scality, a global leader in cyber-resilient storage software for the AI era, today announced a new partnership with Climb Channel Solutions , a prominent value-added distributor specializing in emerging and innovative technologies. This strategic collaboration aims to expand Scality's reach across North America, enabling organizations to access scalable, secure, and high-performance storage solutions for their growing data needs.

Under this agreement, Climb Channel Solutions will distribute Scality's portfolio of enterprise-grade storage and backup solutions, including its award-winning Scality ARTESCA and RING solutions, to address organizational needs for IT solutions that ensure efficient AI data pipelines and cyber-resilient data protection.

"Partnering with Climb Channel Solutions underscores our commitment to expanding the reach of our technology across North America to help organizations overcome their data storage challenges," said Wally MacDermid, vice president world-wide alliances and distribution, Scality Inc. "Climb's distinct approach to IT distribution—anchored with a mindset of delivering value to both vendors and resellers—makes them a standout partner. By reimagining the traditional distribution model and providing the tools, expertise, and personalized support their partners need to thrive, Climb is perfectly positioned to help us accelerate our growth."

Climb Channel Solutions brings decades of experience in helping resellers deliver innovative IT solutions to their customers. By adding Scality to its portfolio, Climb enhances its data storage offerings, providing channel partners with industry-leading solutions tailored for data-intensive AI workloads and modern infrastructures. These solutions are bolstered by robust cyber-resilience features to help enterprises safeguard against emerging ransomware threats.

"We are thrilled to welcome Scality to our family of innovative technology providers," said Dale Foster, CEO at Climb Channel Solutions. "This partnership delivers solutions that align perfectly with the demands of our partners and their customers. We look forward to helping more businesses achieve greater efficiency for their AI data pipelines while safeguarding business-critical data against ransomware."

Scality's robust portfolio of products (RING, RINGXP and ARTESCA) are now available to Climb Channel Solutions' extensive network of resellers, VARs, and managed service providers.

About Scality

Scality solves organizations' biggest data storage challenges — security, performance, and cost. Designed to provide the strongest form of immutability plus end-to-end cyber resilience, Scality solutions safeguard data at five core levels for unbreakable ransomware protection. Delivering utmost resilience, Scality makes storage infrastructures limitlessly scalable in all critical dimensions. The world's most discerning companies trust Scality so they can grow faster and execute AI data-driven ideas quicker — while increasing efficiency and avoiding lock-in. Scality S3 object storage software is reliable, secure and sustainable.

