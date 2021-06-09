Scality Announces Availability of ARTESCA on the VMware Marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scality today announced that ARTESCA is available on the VMware Marketplace.

The VMware Marketplace enables customers to discover and deploy compatible, validated third-party solutions to VMware environments. Once validated, partners can easily publish their solutions for VMware customers across platforms. Customers will be able to access these third-party partner solutions directly from their cloud environments, while also being able to experience the convenience of features such as notifications, reporting, and analytics.

Scality ARTESCA redefines object storage for the new data era. It is an extremely simple, lightweight yet advanced platform addressing small footprints at the edge to scale-out deployments at the core or in the cloud, with the data availability and durability enterprises expect. ARTESCA fulfills cloud-native persistent storage requirements of containerized applications that businesses are developing and deploying. ARTESCA is based on Scality's long-standing experience and established track record.

Paul Speciale, chief product officer, Scality, said: "Scality brings together decades of experience in solving some of the world's largest and most demanding data problems to provide solutions that help simplify, grow, cloud-enable and reduce the cost of large-scale data storage and management. We're proud to have ARTESCA listed in the VMware Marketplace and look forward to helping more organizations with their data storage needs, especially as they use or migrate to VMware Tanzu."



Ramya Sarangarajan, director, product marketing and strategy, VMware, said: "We are pleased to see Scality's ARTESCA on the VMware Marketplace. Validated technologies, such as ARTESCA, enable our customers to build, run, manage and secure their applications effectively and efficiently. We're excited to work with partners such as Scality to empower customers to derive the most value from their technology investments."



For more information on Scality's ARTESCA please visit https://tinyurl.com/artescaonVMware

About Scality



Scality® storage propels companies to unify data management no matter where data lives — from edge to core to cloud. Our market-leading file and object storage software protects data on-premises and in hybrid and multi-cloud environments. With RING and ARTESCA, Scality's approach to managing data across the enterprise accelerates business insight for sound decision-making and maximum return on investment. To compete in a data-driven economy, IT leaders and application developers trust Scality to build sustainable, adaptable solutions. Website: www.scality.com

