Scality elevates Eric LeBlanc to vice president of worldwide channel sales & GM of ARTESCA

News provided by

Scality

08 Nov, 2023, 08:59 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scality, a leader in reliable, secure and sustainable data storage software, announced today the promotion of Eric LeBlanc into a new role as the vice president of worldwide channel sales and general manager of ARTESCA. Riding a wave of success with ARTESCA — Scality's simple, secure S3 object storage software for immutable backups — LeBlanc will now extend his responsibility beyond EMEA and Asia-Pacific into a global role driving channel sales across all regions, including the Americas. LeBlanc's new focus will help drive sustainable business results for the channel and ARTESCA customers.

Peter Brennan, Scality CRO: "Eric has an affinity for growing product lines through the channel. In the last year, he has successfully repositioned ARTESCA as a focused ransomware protection solution purpose-built for our partners. This has fueled a 500% year-over-year product line growth rate — all driven by channel-led business. Now, Eric is well-positioned to replicate his success across all geographies. We are energized and excited to extend his channel expertise worldwide."

Since his appointment to Scality in July of 2020, LeBlanc has rebuilt Scality's partner program from the ground up, focusing on repeatable, quick-turn solutions that are easily deployed in smaller mid-enterprise accounts. The approach has driven 95+% of the new logos added to Scality's customer accounts. To achieve this success, LeBlanc recruited and onboarded over 100 VARs with a new accreditation program and incentives like the ARTESCA challenge, which awards prizes and cash for deal registrations and won business.

In his new role, LeBlanc will focus on extending his expertise globally to:

  • Develop strong repeatable channel sales strategies
  • Strengthen global partnerships with distributors, VARs, and ISVs
  • Drive innovative channel programs and market expansion

Eric LeBlanc, Scality vice president of worldwide channel sales and GM of ARTESCA: "A sleeping giant has awakened. ARTESCA has supercharged our channel business, giving VARs a quick-turn, repeatable revenue stream with good margins. Our 100% channel-focused strategy now means more customers have access to enterprise-grade cyber resiliency with the most affordable, easy-to-deploy object storage solution on the market today. I'm looking forward to amplifying the success we've achieved so more partners and their customers can modernize to improve data protection in the age of ransomware."

LeBlanc is an experienced technology leader with extensive experience driving channel strategy, GTM execution, and product line growth to fuel partner revenue and help customers achieve success. Prior to joining Scality, LeBlanc held channel leadership roles at Infovista, Silver Peak, 3Com, Atos, and Symantec.

About Scality
Scality solves organizations' biggest data storage challenges — growth, security, and cost. Delivering 100% uptime, unbreakable ransomware protection and utmost resilience, Scality RING and ARTESCA make storage infrastructures infinitely scalable in all critical dimensions: capacity, performance, applications and data location. From core to cloud to edge, Scality object storage software is reliable, secure, and sustainable. The world's most discerning companies trust Scality so they can grow faster and execute new ideas quicker — while increasing efficiency and avoiding lock-in. Recognized as a leader by Gartner and IDC. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn. Visit www.scality.com, or subscribe to our blog.

SOURCE Scality

Also from this source

Scality named an 8-time Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage

Scality named an 8-time Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage

Scality, a global leader in reliable, secure and sustainable data storage software, announced today that it has been named by Gartner® as a Leader in ...
Scality helps improve enterprise resiliency and data protection with new object storage interoperability for VMware Cloud Director

Scality helps improve enterprise resiliency and data protection with new object storage interoperability for VMware Cloud Director

Scality, a global leader in reliable, more secure and sustainable data storage software, today announced standardized interoperability between VMware ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

High Tech Security

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.