Scality elevates Eric LeBlanc to vice president of worldwide channel sales & GM of ARTESCA

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scality, a leader in reliable, secure and sustainable data storage software, announced today the promotion of Eric LeBlanc into a new role as the vice president of worldwide channel sales and general manager of ARTESCA . Riding a wave of success with ARTESCA — Scality's simple, secure S3 object storage software for immutable backups — LeBlanc will now extend his responsibility beyond EMEA and Asia-Pacific into a global role driving channel sales across all regions, including the Americas. LeBlanc's new focus will help drive sustainable business results for the channel and ARTESCA customers.

Peter Brennan, Scality CRO: "Eric has an affinity for growing product lines through the channel. In the last year, he has successfully repositioned ARTESCA as a focused ransomware protection solution purpose-built for our partners. This has fueled a 500% year-over-year product line growth rate — all driven by channel-led business. Now, Eric is well-positioned to replicate his success across all geographies. We are energized and excited to extend his channel expertise worldwide."

Since his appointment to Scality in July of 2020 , LeBlanc has rebuilt Scality's partner program from the ground up, focusing on repeatable, quick-turn solutions that are easily deployed in smaller mid-enterprise accounts. The approach has driven 95+% of the new logos added to Scality's customer accounts. To achieve this success, LeBlanc recruited and onboarded over 100 VARs with a new accreditation program and incentives like the ARTESCA challenge , which awards prizes and cash for deal registrations and won business.

In his new role, LeBlanc will focus on extending his expertise globally to:

Develop strong repeatable channel sales strategies

Strengthen global partnerships with distributors, VARs, and ISVs

Drive innovative channel programs and market expansion

Eric LeBlanc, Scality vice president of worldwide channel sales and GM of ARTESCA: "A sleeping giant has awakened. ARTESCA has supercharged our channel business, giving VARs a quick-turn, repeatable revenue stream with good margins. Our 100% channel-focused strategy now means more customers have access to enterprise-grade cyber resiliency with the most affordable, easy-to-deploy object storage solution on the market today. I'm looking forward to amplifying the success we've achieved so more partners and their customers can modernize to improve data protection in the age of ransomware."

LeBlanc is an experienced technology leader with extensive experience driving channel strategy, GTM execution, and product line growth to fuel partner revenue and help customers achieve success. Prior to joining Scality, LeBlanc held channel leadership roles at Infovista, Silver Peak, 3Com, Atos, and Symantec.

About Scality

Scality solves organizations' biggest data storage challenges — growth, security, and cost. Delivering 100% uptime, unbreakable ransomware protection and utmost resilience, Scality RING and ARTESCA make storage infrastructures infinitely scalable in all critical dimensions: capacity, performance, applications and data location. From core to cloud to edge, Scality object storage software is reliable, secure, and sustainable. The world's most discerning companies trust Scality so they can grow faster and execute new ideas quicker — while increasing efficiency and avoiding lock-in. Recognized as a leader by Gartner and IDC. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn . Visit www.scality.com , or subscribe to our blog .

SOURCE Scality