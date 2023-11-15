Scality expands cyber-resilient storage for Veeam with a new channel-friendly deployment option

Expanded ARTESCA appliance portfolio now includes software, VMware and hardware options to give customers freedom of choice

for leading immutable backup storage

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scality , a global leader in reliable, secure and sustainable data storage software, announced new investments in its product line that make it even easier for Veeam® customers to advance cyber resilience and ransomware protection via a new hardware appliance deployment model for Veeam, the leader in data protection and ransomware recovery.

Scality's ARTESCA hardware appliance Scality's ARTESCA hardware appliance packaging.

A new channel-friendly hardware appliance will be available in the US by the end of November 2023 (and in other regions in January 2024). This extends deployment options for Scality ARTESCA beyond existing software and virtual appliance offerings. Available in three sizes (single- to 3-node configurations) ranging from 96 to 648 TB in storage capacity, the appliance offers customers an ultra-simple and efficient deployment experience with easy installation and improved performance.

Next-gen Scality ARTESCA revenue grows by 350% at the end of Q3 2023

Since its launch in 2021 and the 2.0 announcement this past May , ARTESCA has maintained a consistent growth trajectory. The momentum continues with what's shaping up to be a record year.

ARTESCA is channel-friendly

The new hardware appliance provides a rapid "plug-and-play" deployment model for Veeam that is ideal for a high-velocity channel. Veeam and Scality resellers now have the opportunity to give customers:

Flexible deployment options: With the addition of a hardware appliance to existing software and virtual appliance offerings, Scality now provides a variety of deployment options to fit any customer need.

With the addition of a hardware appliance to existing software and virtual appliance offerings, Scality now provides a variety of deployment options to fit any customer need. Fast and secure deployment: ARTESCA is the easiest immutable storage solution to get up and running quickly to protect large-scale unstructured data.

The hardware appliance is built, optimized, and tested by a leading systems integrator and sold through certified distribution and VAR channels, giving partners an easy way to sell and deploy ARTESCA to a wider range of accounts.

Scality ARTESCA hardware appliance offers maximum cyber resilience for Veeam customers

The hardware appliance includes continued enhancements to ARTESCA software and a hardened operating system to provide customers with the most secure, immutable storage for Veeam in an easy-to-deploy solution.

Enhanced cyber-resiliency features in the new ARTESCA hardware appliance include:

Secure user access: Improved multi-factor authentication

Improved multi-factor authentication Tighter OS/root access protections: Limited user privilege rights and increased root access protections with the introduction of a new ARTESCA-OS user profile

Limited user privilege rights and increased root access protections with the introduction of a new ARTESCA-OS user profile Improved compliance standards: Hardened Linux with Rocky Linux 8, compliant with CIS (Center for Internet Security) policy Level 2

Hardened Linux with Rocky Linux 8, compliant with CIS (Center for Internet Security) policy Level 2 Risk mitigation with reduced software updates: Tightened protections for installation with a preconfigured ARTESCA OS to reduce the number of required updates

Dan Alonso, business development manager and senior technologist at cloud service solution provider Flagler: "The ARTESCA appliance solutions build on Scality's proven technology and empower customers who seek out a predictable and efficient cloud-native storage platform."

Carol Sliwa, research director at IDC Infrastructure Systems, Platforms, and Technologies Group: "Scality's focus on security with the new ARTESCA hardware appliance is critical for Veeam customers facing the constant threat of cyberattacks. Resellers will also gain the benefit of a hardened Scality appliance designed to ease deployment, at a time when greater data protection needs are a top driver for storage budget increases."

Larissa Crandall, vice president of global channel and alliances at Veeam: "With persistent cyberattacks increasing, the question is no longer if or when, but how often an organization will be impacted, making it more critical than ever for organizations to have the right data protection and recovery capabilities in place. As the #1 global leader in Data Protection and Ransomware Recovery, Veeam collaborates closely with our partners, including Scality, to keep businesses running. The new ARTESCA hardware appliance provides our joint customers with secure immutable storage in an easy-to-deploy solution, further strengthening their ability to bounce forward from a cybersecurity incident."

Peter Brennan, chief revenue officer at Scality: "The growth we've seen in the ARTESCA backup solution for Veeam inspired us to double down on our commitment by giving more options for VARs to monetize strong interest from the Veeam community. The ARTESCA hardware appliance gives Veeam customers an unbreakable backup and recovery solution that can withstand any threat. Adding a hardware option to virtual and software appliance options also empowers our partners to deploy the most secure immutable storage offering while keeping the customer's preference front and center."

