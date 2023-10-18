Scality helps improve enterprise resiliency and data protection with new object storage interoperability for VMware Cloud Director

Collaboration with VMware helps service providers grow their portfolios and increase revenue opportunities

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scality , a global leader in reliable, more secure and sustainable data storage software, today announced standardized interoperability between VMware Cloud Director Object Storage Interoperability Service (OSIS) and Scality RING. Through this collaboration, Scality will enable its customers to expand their cloud storage offerings with intrinsic security. Additionally, plug-and-play interoperability between Scality RING and VMware Cloud Director can be leveraged to operate new object storage services for a range of data protection workloads, helping service providers increase revenue streams from advanced storage services without a huge engineering lift. Scality is the first S3 object storage vendor to self-certify as an OSIS-compliant partner for VMware Cloud Director.

To simplify S3 object storage interoperability, VMware launched the Object Storage Interoperability Service (OSIS), which allows any S3-compliant vendor to officially work directly with the VMware Cloud Director UI. This capability gives customers faster access to S3 object storage services, reducing the friction previously required for customized solutions. Service providers and their customers can now seamlessly manage petabyte-scale object storage directly from the VMware Cloud Director user interface. The OSIS extension permits Cloud Director to talk directly to Scality RING to simplify the management of tenant and user information.

Wally MacDermid, VP strategic alliances & business development, Scality: "Once VMware OSIS hit the market, Scality engineers moved quickly to get the solution certified. Making Scality RING an accessible solution through the Cloud Director UI means more end users will be able to safeguard critical data. And, for service providers, it's truly a win-win to grow business opportunities with more cyber-resilient service offerings."

Faster time-to-market with more 'as-a-Service' offerings

VMware Cloud Director allows service providers to deliver cloud services and as-a-Service (aaS) offerings to their customers. With a scalable S3-compatible object store at their fingertips, service providers can pivot quickly to build new services and revenue streams.

Powered by the new Scality RING OSIS Adapter, Scality now delivers rapid deployment of a variety of object storage service offerings that include: Storage-as-a-Service (STaaS), Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS), Ransomware-protection-as-a-Service (RPaaS) and many other "aaS" right through the UI in minutes.

Scality gives service providers a cyber-resilient cloud offering with:

Comprehensive Amazon S3 compatibility

S3 API support including all bucket and object operations, plus advanced APIs for object locking, replication, lifecycle management, versioning, encryption and more

including all bucket and object operations, plus advanced APIs for object locking, replication, lifecycle management, versioning, encryption and more AWS-compatible identity and access management for secure multi-tenancy and a seamless experience

for secure multi-tenancy and a seamless experience Optimized S3 metadata engine tuned to the access patterns and performance profiles of S3 applications

tuned to the access patterns and performance profiles of S3 applications Hybrid-cloud namespace enables replication or lifecycle transitioning of data to any location, whether stored on Scality, a supported public cloud (AWS, Azure, Google or CSP) or tape.

Unbreakable, enterprise-grade security

Comprehensive AWS-compatible multi-tenancy for secure management of accounts, users groups, roles, and policies

for secure management of accounts, users groups, roles, and policies Immutability via S3 Object Lock with configurable data retention policies and compliance mode

with configurable data retention policies and compliance mode Over-the-wire data encryption via HTTPS (TLS)

via HTTPS (TLS) AES 256-bit data encryption-at-rest with support for key management systems (KMS) over standard KMIP API

with support for key management systems (KMS) over standard KMIP API Role-based access control (RBAC) with 5 predefined levels of administrative roles, each with specific access controls

with 5 predefined levels of administrative roles, each with specific access controls Multi-factor authentication (MFA) for secure UI logins, plus automated firewall rules on deployment

for secure UI logins, plus automated firewall rules on deployment Security-hardened operating system

Asynchronous replication to a remote Scality target, cloud, or tape for D/R or air-gapping

Boundless scalability

Proven in 500+ customer production environments to scale to over 100PB and 100s of billions of objects in a single, distributed system — no downtime or disruption of access

to over 100PB and 100s of billions of objects in a single, distributed system — no downtime or disruption of access S3 performance scales out linearly to match capacity, even for high-churn workloads that would make other systems buckle

Operational and economic efficiency

Intuitive UI provides simple portal-style management APIs with dashboards for a range of health status views, from high-level to heavily-detailed

provides simple portal-style management APIs with dashboards for a range of health status views, from high-level to heavily-detailed Automated management and monitoring via REST APIs make it easy to build automation tools, scripts, or apps

via REST APIs make it easy to build automation tools, scripts, or apps Super durable and space-efficient data protection via industry-leading erasure coding, data integrity assurance and self-healing mechanisms

via industry-leading erasure coding, data integrity assurance and self-healing mechanisms Consumption-based utilization reporting gives insights into capacity and performance per site/account/user

gives insights into capacity and performance per site/account/user 100% software-defined approach leverages standard x64 hardware

leverages standard x64 hardware Cloud-style subscription pricing based on usable capacity makes things straightforward and affordable

Guy Bartram, Director of Product Marketing, Cloud Services, VMware: "We introduced OSIS to align with our Cloud Service Provider requirements for a single interface into any third-party object store from within Cloud Director. We aim to deepen alliances and ecosystem usage by fostering stronger collaboration and innovating advanced integrations to enhance Cloud Director offerings. Customers need the durability, scalability, and security of object storage, not just in hyperscale clouds. They can now benefit from having a single user interface for managing, provisioning, and monitoring RING S3 compatible object storage via VMware Cloud Director, aligning with the need for consistent user interfaces and standardization of cloud functions."

About Scality

Scality solves organizations' biggest data storage challenges — growth, security, and cost. Delivering 100% uptime, unbreakable ransomware protection and utmost resilience, Scality RING and ARTESCA make storage infrastructures infinitely scalable in all critical dimensions: capacity, performance, applications and data location. From core to cloud to edge, Scality object storage software is reliable, secure, and sustainable. The world's most discerning companies trust Scality so they can grow faster and execute new ideas quicker — while increasing efficiency and avoiding lock-in. Recognized as a leader by Gartner and IDC. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn . Visit www.scality.com , or subscribe to our blog .

