Scality jumps to the top 25% of 100,000 global companies for improved sustainability efforts

Scality

12 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

EcoVadis, the leader in business sustainability rankings, awards Scality a Silver medal for business sustainability in Labor & Human Rights, Environment, Ethics and Procurement pillars

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scality, a global leader in reliable, secure and sustainable storage software, announced that it has achieved a Silver rating from EcoVadis, the world's largest and most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings. EcoVadis has become the global standard by rating more than 100,000 companies globally.

In 2023, Scality's score jumped into the top 25% of all organizations ranked by EcoVadis for sustainability improvements. Scality's silver medal placement was based on benchmarks that evaluate participating organizations on 21 sustainability criteria metrics across four core pillars.

The strength of the Ecovadis ratings is that they take all dimensions of sustainability into account:  Environment, Labor and  Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. Scality has worked to advance improvements in all these dimensions to achieve this year's Silver ranking. This includes robust environmental programs, premier benefits for employees regardless of local laws (including fully funded health insurance for all and longer-term family leave for both parents), employee education programs to advance ethics, and sustainable procurement practices when building and deploying Scality's products around the world. For more information about the company's ongoing CSR initiatives, read the blog here.

"I am personally committed to growing Scality into a sustainable business for all stakeholders:  its customers, employees, partners, shareholders, technology, and the planet. That's what our logo was designed to convey. The challenge is to conduct the business in a way that simultaneously creates value for all stakeholders and ensures that resources are replenished as much as they are consumed," said Jerome Lecat, CEO of Scality. "The EcoVadis Silver rating is a significant milestone for a midsize company like Scality. We are proud to stand with the top organizations that prioritize ESG factors [Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance] in business operations. And we are far from done! Building a sustainable business model for Scality will remain a top priority as we strive for an EcoVadis Gold-level ranking over the next few years."

EcoVadis' business sustainability ratings are based on international sustainability standards such as the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact, the International Labour Organization (ILC) Conventions, the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards and ISO 26000 standards. The ratings provide an evidenced-based analysis of performance and an actionable roadmap for continuous improvement. Learn more at ecovadis.com/suppliers

To learn more about Scality's focused sustainability initiatives, please read more in this blog or visit the website here.

About EcoVadis 

The world's most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, intelligence and collaborative performance improvement tools for global supply chains. Backed by a powerful technology platform and a global team of domain experts, EcoVadis' easy-to-use and actionable sustainability scorecards provide detailed insight into environmental, social and ethical risks across 200+ purchasing categories and 175+ countries.

About Scality

Scality solves organizations' biggest data storage challenges — growth, security and cost. Delivering 100% uptime, unbreakable ransomware protection and utmost resilience, Scality RING and ARTESCA make storage infrastructures infinitely scalable in all critical dimensions: capacity, performance, applications and data location. From core to cloud to edge, Scality object storage software is reliable, secure and sustainable. The world's most discerning companies trust Scality so they can grow faster and execute new ideas quicker — while increasing efficiency and avoiding lock-in. Recognized as a leader by Gartner and IDC. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn. Visit www.scality.com, or subscribe to our blog.

