Scality Named a 5X Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Distributed File and Object Storage

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scality announced today that for the fifth consecutive year it has been recognized by Gartner, Inc. as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage1.

Through its unique integrated scale-out file and object storage, Scality RING increases agility and reduces risk for customers by allowing them to manage a mix of legacy and new cloud-native applications on a single platform with unbounded growth.

"We believe that Scality's five-time Leadership position in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage is exactly how our customers see us," said Jerome Lecat, Scality's CEO. "IT leaders we've talked to value RING for its stability, scalability, flexibility, performance and quality of support. Our native support for file and object brings tremendous savings to organizations that want to break data silos. We continue to innovate to bring even more value to our customers, with new capabilities such as RING Scale-Out File System (SOFS) and object storage support of all-flash servers , and a 1 Tbps throughput achievement of SOFS in Azure cloud ."

Scality customers leverage key capabilities in the RING including:

Scale-out capacity and performance to eliminate data silos

Geographically distributed storage to ensure data-availability

Hardware independence to gain freedom of choice in deployment and avoid lock-in

Customers expect ongoing innovation to simplify the challenges of storing, protecting and managing vast amounts of data in a hybrid and multi-cloud world. Scality's major product initiatives over the past year include:

Based on customer feedback, Scality's consecutive five-time placement in the Leaders quadrant validates that the RING's superior capabilities in real-world deployments bring direct value to IT professionals.

Scality customers have provided extensive real-world feedback on Gartner Peer Insights , documenting their personal experience with RING across numerous industries and use cases.

Download a complimentary copy of the full Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage here. Read more about how Scality leads with customers by our side here.

1. Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage" by Julia Palmer, Jerry Rozeman, Robert Preston, Chandra Mukhyala, Jeff Vogel. Document ID: G00463710, October 15, 2020.

Gartner Disclaimers

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

