Scality named an 8-time Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage

News provided by

Scality

02 Nov, 2023, 10:22 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scality, a global leader in reliable, secure and sustainable data storage software, announced today that it has been named by Gartner® as a Leader in the 2023 Magic Quadrant™ for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage, marking the eighth year in a row the company has received this recognition.

Click to Tweet: @Scality positioned in the Leaders Quadrant of the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage for the 8th year in a row #objectstorage #filesystems

Continue Reading
Gartner Magic Quadrant 8x leader
Gartner Magic Quadrant 8x leader

Scality has been positioned in the Leaders quadrant every year that Gartner has issued a Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage. The company believes that for customers, this is a testament to Scality's Ability to Execute and the Completeness of the Vision.

Jérôme Lecat, CEO, Scality, said: "We believe our position in the 2023 Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage validates our ongoing commitment to empowering our customers with storage deployments that address the fundamental business challenges of today — cyber resilience, agility, and cost control. In the three quarters of 2023 thus far, we've achieved more than a 350% increase in revenue for Scality ARTESCA, deployed Scality RING in demanding cloud settings, and expanded sales from our worldwide channel network. As we head into 2024, we will continue to invest and innovate to solve real-world data problems for customers."

Gartner disclaimer:  
GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. 

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. 

About Scality
Scality solves organizations' biggest data storage challenges — growth, security and cost. Delivering 100% uptime, unbreakable ransomware protection and utmost resilience, Scality RING and ARTESCA make storage infrastructures infinitely scalable in all critical dimensions: capacity, performance, applications and data location. From core to cloud to edge, Scality object storage software is reliable, secure and sustainable. The world's most discerning companies trust Scality so they can grow faster and execute new ideas quicker — while increasing efficiency and avoiding lock-in. Recognized as a leader by Gartner and IDC. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn. Visit www.scality.com, or subscribe to our blog.

SOURCE Scality

Also from this source

Scality helps improve enterprise resiliency and data protection with new object storage interoperability for VMware Cloud Director

Scality helps improve enterprise resiliency and data protection with new object storage interoperability for VMware Cloud Director

Scality, a global leader in reliable, more secure and sustainable data storage software, today announced standardized interoperability between VMware ...
Scality appoints Paul Repice as Vice President of Sales for the Americas

Scality appoints Paul Repice as Vice President of Sales for the Americas

Scality, a global leader in reliable, secure and sustainable data storage software, announced the appointment of Paul Repice as vice president of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

High Tech Security

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.