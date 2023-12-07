Scality partners with RIXS to empower Malaysian enterprises with modern cyber-secure storage

PARIS and KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scality, a global leader in reliable, secure, and sustainable data storage software, has partnered with RIXS to introduce advanced solutions to enterprises in Malaysia. Through this collaboration, RIXS will offer Scality's RING and ARTESCA products in response to the escalating demand for robust IT solutions in Southeast Asia. With RING and ARTESCA, Scality enables RIXS to help local enterprises better address regulatory requirements, protect against ransomware threats, add cyber resiliency, and manage substantial growth in unstructured data.

As a prominent value-added distributor, RIXS is aligned to elevate businesses in the region. Focused on delivering state-of-the-art infrastructure, RIXS prioritizes scalability, future-proofing, and reliability in its solutions. Together, RIXS and Scality are forging a customer-centric strategy that merges expertise across the technology supply chain to provide best-in-class disaster recovery solutions and cloud infrastructure.

Named as an 8-time leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Distributed File and Object Storage, Scality delivers unbreakable storage for the data center. Scality's RING and ARTESCA solutions help partners build effective strategies for customers to defend against ransomware attacks.

Using Scality's scalable, secure software, channel partners can help organizations better manage unstructured data growth and upgrade storage architectures to serve AI/ML, data capturing and mining, and analytics.

With Scality, partners have a single platform for multiple use cases – and the only solution that provides a full S3 presence on-premise. Working together, Scality helps the channel open the door to delivering operational efficiencies for customers and monetizing the demand for supporting modern data platforms.

Marie-Laure Retureau, Regional Director at Scality: "We are delighted to partner with RIXS to bring modern storage solutions to end users across some of the fastest growing markets in Malaysia. IT buyers are turning to the channel for help in dealing with rampant ransomware attacks that threaten their existing IT systems. Together, RIXS and Scality are harnessing their expertise across the technology supply chain to provide best-in-class disaster recovery solutions and cloud infrastructure."

Irwan Annuar, Sales Director at RIXS: "Our partnership with Scality is a strategic alliance aimed at meeting the dynamic needs of enterprises in our region. As the specter of ransomware threats persists, the demand for cutting-edge solutions becomes paramount. Together with Scality, we are not just meeting demands; we are defining a new standard of excellence."

About RIXS
RIXS has established a prominent presence as a premier value-added distributor, recognized for delivering transformative technology solutions and providing professional consultation, support and services since 2017. Led by seasoned experts, RIXS excels in tailoring its expertise to meet the distinct requirements of SMBs, SMEs and High Enterprise Segments. Positioned at the forefront of Malaysian innovation, RIXS contributes significantly to the resilience and sustained competitiveness of businesses in the ever-evolving technological landscape. Visit www.rixs.io for more info.

About Scality
Scality solves organizations' biggest data storage challenges — growth, security, and cost. Delivering 100% uptime, unbreakable ransomware protection and utmost resilience, Scality RING and ARTESCA make storage infrastructures infinitely scalable in all critical dimensions: capacity, performance, applications and data location. From core to cloud to edge, Scality object storage software is reliable, secure, and sustainable. The world's most discerning companies trust Scality so they can grow faster and execute new ideas quicker — while increasing efficiency and avoiding lock-in. Recognized as a leader by Gartner and IDC. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn. Visit www.scality.com, or subscribe to our blog.

