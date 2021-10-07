Scality Positioned in the Leaders Quadrant of the Magic Quadrant™ for Distributed File Systems & Object Storage

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scality announced today that it has been positioned by Gartner® in the leaders quadrant of the Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems & Object Storage.1 Gartner has placed the company in the leaders quadrant for this market for the sixth year in a row – every year that they have published this Magic Quadrant.

This placement underscores Scality's ability to execute and completeness of vision. We believe Scality is one of the only leaders providing both scale-out file and object storage in the same solution. For current and prospective customers, this validation is a testament to Scality's track record of providing forward-looking and future-proofed solutions to data challenges.

Scality is leading the pack in terms of vision, with a strategy focused on:

Object storage for new workloads including primary storage

Data everywhere from edge to core to cloud

Cloud-native model and deployment flexibility

Ransomware protection based on industry-standard immutability

New hardware integrations for performance, durability and efficiency

Solving storage complexity

Jérôme Lecat, CEO, Scality, said: "We consider our positioning in the Leaders Quadrant by Gartner as confirmation of our mission to enable customers to unlock the power of information to improve business performance. We believe it demonstrates our commitment to increase our vision and its execution."

1 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage, By Julia Palmer, Jerry Rozeman, Chandra Mukhyala, Jeff Vogel, Published 1 October 2021.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Scality

Scality® storage propels companies to unify data management no matter where data lives — from edge to core to cloud. Our market-leading file and object storage software protects data on-premises and in hybrid and multi-cloud environments. With RING and ARTESCA , Scality's approach to managing data across the enterprise accelerates business insight for sound decision-making and maximum return on investment. To compete in a data-driven economy, IT leaders and application developers trust Scality to build sustainable, adaptable solutions. Scality is recognized as a leader by Gartner and IDC. Follow us @scality and LinkedIn . Visit www.scality.com , or subscribe to our company blog .

