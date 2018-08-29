Scality RING Brings 'Public' Cloud Private with HPE GreenLake Flex Capacity

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Scality, leader in software for distributed file and object storage and multi-cloud data control, today announced that its long-standing partner, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), is now offering HPE GreenLake Flex Capacity and HPE Scalable Object Storage with Scality RING software-defined storage on Apollo 4000 Systems.

Streamlining petabyte-scale storage deployments, HPE GreenLake Flex Capacity gives customers a new choice for data storage deployments: consumption-based pricing for increased agility. Freeing up capital budgets and making growth effortless, this new HPE GreenLake Flex Capacity service offering from HPE Pointnext delivers best of breed Scality RING software on HPE Apollo 4000 servers configured, delivered, installed and managed to meet customers' specific needs. All that, and with the benefits of variable payments based on metered usage and vendor management.

"In the context of today's massive growth in unstructured data, elastic consumption combined with infinitely-scalable HPE Scalable Object Storage with Scality RING clearly makes good sense," said Patrick Osborne, HPE's VP & GM for Big Data and Secondary Storage. "The HPE GreenLake Flex Capacity program brings the cloud into the data center, making storage and its inevitable expansion easier to accommodate with an elastic consumption-based technology acquisition model."

"This is a great deployment option for organizations that want the benefits of cloud but need the control and/or performance of on-premises IT," said Michelle Rockler, Scality's VP of Strategic Alliances. "Customers can set up IT capacity, pay monthly fees based on usage, and easily scale up or down without repeated capital outlay and lengthy IT procurement processes."

The HPE Scalable Object Storage with Scality RING offering is a software-defined storage platform that is density-optimized to allow organizations to seamlessly scale to petabytes and beyond in less physical space and without compromising data availability and durability. HPE Apollo 4200 (2U form factor) and HPE Apollo 4510 (4U form factor) servers are the foundation for HPE Scalable Object Storage with Scality RING, giving customers a choice in platforms to meet their requirements.

