Scality RING Selected as a Product of the Year by Storage Magazine and SearchStorage

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scality, leader in software solutions for global data orchestration and distributed file and object storage, today announced that its RING8 software-defined storage has received the Bronze award in the Enterprise Cloud Storage category in the 2019 Storage Product of the Year, awarded by Tech Target's Storagemagazine and Tech Target's Storage Media websites. Scality's RING8 qualified in the Cloud Storage category because the latest generation of the company's flagship product brings business agility, resiliency and efficiency to organizations facing data storage and orchestration challenges at petabyte-scale and beyond, across multiple clouds, and core-and-edge environments.

According to the SearchStorage article on the awards, "The most important enhancement in Scality's Ring8 file and object storage software is multi-cloud eXtended Data Management (XDM) that enables users to orchestrate data across on-premises private and public clouds."

"This offering will be helpful for many enterprises experiencing rapid evolution and particularly so for those with edge compute requirements because of its ability to integrate dispersed and dissimilar data and data management activities," one judge said.

RING8 was developed to solve the complexities that come with today's growing hybrid cloud data trends driven by edge computing. The increase in enterprise and public clouds for core workloads, and the proliferation of data generation and use at the edge drive ever more complex data management challenges. More and more organizations are leveraging the benefits of hybrid cloud for data protection and disaster recovery options, in addition to keeping data near cloud compute resources. This brings new challenges that demand proven solutions to store, govern and orchestrate massive volumes of data across geographies and clouds. Scality's synergy with public clouds, including Wasabi, Google, AWS and Azure—including the development of the Azure Blob API to enable easy 2-way data movement—keep cloud options wide-open for our customers.

To view the SearchStorage article on the winners in the Cloud Storage category, visit: https://searchstorage.techtarget.com/feature/Top-enterprise-cloud-storage-systems-win-2019-Products-of-the-Year .

