Scality RING8 Breaks Silos, Enabling Agility in Large-Scale Hybrid Cloud Environments with Intelligent Data Storage and Orchestration

SAN FRANCISCO, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scality™, leader in software solutions for global data orchestration and distributed file and object storage, today announced RING8 software-defined solution for large-scale on-premises storage of unstructured data. The latest generation of Scality's flagship product brings business agility, resiliency and efficiency to organizations facing data storage and orchestration challenges at petabyte-scale and beyond, across multiple clouds, and core-and-edge environments. In addition to the brand new eXtended Data Management (XDM) tool, integrating cloud data orchestration into the RING, key features of RING8 also include enhancements to RING's stringent security, multi-tenancy and cloud-native application support designed for enterprises and service providers looking to ultimately ensure business continuity, boost productivity and gain competitive advantage.

Celebrating our tenth anniversary this month, Scality has the expertise and maturity to understand data challenges and to develop and deploy solutions that work to resolve them. "I would have never thought that ten years could go so fast! We created Scality, convinced that Global 2000 enterprises, Cloud Providers and Governments would need access to cloud technologies to deliver best in class service to their customers and citizens. That was ten years ago, and it is now a reality. We continue to help them scale data with cost-effective, highly-reliable solutions, and our software serves hundreds of millions of people around the world. Our customers are doing amazing--and diverse--things with high-value data: providing personalized services in airports and sports arenas; leveraging healthcare data, whether patient data for treatment today, or genomics and pharmaceutical data research for the future; optimizing news and entertainment media processing and distribution, and much more," said Jérôme Lecat, Scality's founder and CEO. "We understand the value of that data, and bring cutting-edge solutions for the complex data orchestration that has to take place as organizations break silos at the same time that they are deploying and leveraging a mix of their own on-premises private clouds and use services in public clouds, as well as in key regional and specialized clouds. We believe in continuous improvement, and the new features in RING8 respond to evolving customer needs--the kind that affect their success."

RING8 was developed to solve the complexities that come with today's growing hybrid cloud data trends driven by edge computing. The increase in enterprise and public clouds for core workloads, and the proliferation of data generation and use at the edge drive ever more complex data management challenges. These challenges demand proven solutions to store, govern and orchestrate massive volumes of data across geographies and clouds.

Scality's next-generation software-defined storage, RING8, brings key enhancements that are critical to managing valuable data in today's distributed data world:

Enhanced security with new role-based access control (RBAC), support for Key Management Systems (KMS) over KMIP 1.2 API, and SAML/Active Directory integration

with new role-based access control (RBAC), support for Key Management Systems (KMS) over KMIP 1.2 API, and SAML/Active Directory integration Enhanced multi-tenancy for service providers including S3 based quotas for STaaS and AWS IAM Bucket Policies (previously User/Group policies)

for service providers including S3 based quotas for STaaS and AWS IAM Bucket Policies (previously User/Group policies) Support for cloud-native and legacy applications including AWS S3 bucket lifecycle transition API (XDM) & bucket notification API, OpenStack Swift API (Queens compatible) and support for NFS v4

including AWS S3 bucket lifecycle transition API (XDM) & bucket notification API, OpenStack Swift API (Queens compatible) and support for NFS v4 The unique RING8 eXtended Data Management (XDM) integrates data management across multiple RINGs (as in edge/core configurations) and brings public and private cloud data management and governance capabilities for hybrid- and multi-cloud infrastructures, providing a global metadata namespace and search across RING and public clouds, data mobility across RING and clouds with lifecycle tiering and 1-M replication, and more.

Supporting Quotes:

"Governance, storage optimization and silo-breaking are critical for today's data-centric, data-driven world," offered Amita Potnis, Research Director, Infrastructure Systems, Platforms and Technologies Group at IDC. "RING8 takes Scality's value proposition to the next level with its holistic core-to-edge and hybrid cloud data management play."

"The HPE Scalable Object Storage with Scality RING offering just keeps getting better, and addresses our customers current and emerging data storage and orchestration needs. It's all about accommodating the immense value of data," said Patrick Osborne, HPE's VP & GM, Big Data and Secondary Storage. "Protecting and managing data and the business that relies on it with resiliency and always-on access, for example, are more important now than ever, and hybrid cloud strategies reinforce that. In today's hybrid cloud reality, RING8 brings the features that enable enterprises to manage unstructured data better, resulting in the ability to optimize its value to the organization."

About Scality

Since 2009, Scality has been enabling people to derive maximum value from data by solving their cloud-scale data storage and management challenges with our award-winning RING and Zenko technologies. A decade later, more than 500 million users rely on Scality RING and Zenko™ to store and manage hundreds of petabytes of data – more than one trillion data objects.

A recognized leader in distributed file and object storage by both Gartner® and IDC®, Scality offers solutions for today's reality of hybrid and multi-cloud data management. RING turns commodity x86 servers into an unlimited storage pool for unstructured data, whether file or object; and the Zenko multi-cloud controller, available in open source and enterprise editions, provides a window into data, no matter where it lives, with orchestration, management and search functionality. Follow us on Twitter @scality and @zenko. Visit us at www.scality.com.

All trademarks and registered trademarks previously cited are hereby recognized and acknowledged.

