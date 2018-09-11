Scality Zenko 1.0 Makes it Easier to Put Data Where it Can Bring the Most Value with the Greatest Efficiency

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Scality, leader in software solutions for distributed file and object storage and multi-cloud data control, today announced the availability of Zenko 1.0, the industry's first and only cloud-native multi-cloud data controller. Available now in both open source and enterprise editions, Zenko was built from the ground up to address the challenges of modern cloud application development and data management, overcoming the challenges of complexity and lock-in that come with today's cloud storage services.

In brief, Zenko:

stores all data unmodified so that it can be accessed and acted on in the cloud directly;

enables data mobility so that data can be easily placed in the most efficient location;

provides a single endpoint through which data can be stored, retrieved and searched across any location;

enables unified data management from anywhere through a secure cloud portal; and

can be deployed anywhere using Kubernetes orchestration framework: on-premises (on bare metal servers) or in-cloud.

Enterprise-Ready

According to 451 Research, the future of IT is hybrid and multi-cloud, with 69 percent of survey respondents planning to have some type of multi-cloud environment by 2019. Zenko provides a unified interface to store, manage and search data across multiple disparate private and public clouds, enabled by advanced metadata search and an extensible data workflow engine. For developers and enterprises facing data management challenges in hybrid or multi-cloud environments, Zenko truly does deliver freedom and control to create value from data, regardless of where that data resides.

"Cloud services from Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, IBM Cloud, Google and other large players are finding their place as core elements of enterprise IT," said Jerome Lecat, CEO at Scality. "What is required to extract the most from these clouds is a solution that can cloud-enable the data that resides in no matter where it's stored, whether cloud, legacy NAS or newer object storage solutions. Zenko is a fully agnostic solution for cloud data workflow management that provides the intelligence to discover, integrate and manage data across existing enterprise storage solutions and public clouds."

Roots in Open Source

With 1000 registered users since its initial release in July 2017, Scality has continued to build its developer community and work with early adopter enterprise customers to refine Zenko's core features.

"With Zenko, developers building cloud applications don't have to choose a single provider or worry about coding to multiple APIs; Zenko was architected to free developers from legacy application restrictions and give them back control of one of their most valuable assets: data," said Giorgio Regni, CTO at Scality. "Zenko opens opportunities to design applications where storage doesn't need to be pre-selected up front and is chosen based only on the needs of the business, such as cost, availability, or specific analytic capabilities. Its metadata capabilities and extensible data workflow engine are powerful tools that open up new cloud application and data management use cases."

"Zenko gave NodeWeaver a set of fundamental capabilities - complete AWS S3 compatibility, object storage replication, load balancing - in a way that is simple, consistent and reliable. Its clean and simple Apache licensing made it possible for our team to go from idea to production in weeks instead of losing months in expensive licensing negotiations, and made available to all our customers a powerful and manageable tool that greatly enhanced our platform," said Carlo Daffara, CEO at NodeWeaver.

Zenko is a powerful tool for Financial Services and other regulated industries that rely primarily on on-premises storage for its security, control and performance. Zenko makes it easy to add cloud services for off-site compliance, back-up and long-term archive. In Media and Entertainment, where the creation of content in on-premises private clouds leveraging object storage has become prevalent, Zenko makes it easy to add public cloud services for content distribution (CDN), transcoding, and indexing. And, because Zenko stores data in an open, readable format, users can leverage value-added cloud services such as AWS Elastic Map Reduce, Azure Video Indexer, and Google Cloud Dataflow and others.

"Scality enables developers and enterprises to quickly and cost-effectively deploy thousands of apps within the Microsoft Azure Cloud and leverage its many advanced services," said Tad Brockway, General Manager, Azure Storage at Microsoft Corp. "Zenko stores data in Azure Blob Storage native format, so it can easily be processed in the Azure Cloud for maximum utility."

"Hybrid IT and multi-cloud is a reality, and HPE is helping our customers realize their visions with Scality Zenko, which simplifies management of data across on-premises HPE Scalable Object Storage with Scality RING and public clouds," said Patrick Osborne, VP & GM Big Data and Secondary Storage at Hewlett Packard Enterprise. "Teaming with Scality, we are reducing the complexity of managing data in hybrid and multi-cloud environments so that developers and enterprises can focus on the more important goals of accelerating digital transformation."

