Scality's Melissa Lyons Named to CRN's 2022 Women of the Channel List

SAN FRANCISCO, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scality announced today that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has named Melissa Lyons, senior director of channels for Americas, to its Women of the Channel list for 2022. This esteemed list honors the incredible accomplishments of female leaders in the IT channel. Those named on this annual list come from all corners of the IT channel — including vendors, distributors, and solution providers whose vision, expertise, and contributions make an impact on the industry every day.

By bringing innovative concepts, strategic business planning and comprehensive channel initiatives to life, these extraordinary women support partners and customers with exceptional leadership. CRN celebrates these women, who are so deserving of recognition, for their constant dedication to channel excellence.

Lyons, who joined Scality in February , has had a diverse and successful career in the channel that includes previous roles with OutSystems, Sophos and Turbonomic. With a reputation for both strategy and execution, she brings a wealth of channel and security expertise to Scality as the company continues to expand its channel program. She is a repeat CRN Women of the Channel honoree and has also served on the IT security advisory board of CompTIA. To learn more about Lyons and her role at Scality, visit our blog.

Helping women find their voice in the tech world, and more specifically the channel, has always been something Lyons is passionate about. She's been a mentor to women just getting started in the channel, has helped launch women's leadership committees at previous companies, and has been a longtime supporter and participant of industry communities such as WiseHer and CompTIA's Advancing Women in Tech group.

Melissa Lyons, senior director of channels for Americas, Scality, said: "It is always such an honor to be recognized by CRN and amongst some of the best channel leaders in the industry. From very early in my career, I saw the value that working with a channel ecosystem can bring to an organization, and am thrilled to be at a company that is 100% focused on growing their partnerships. We are making huge strides in our channel program and continuing our momentum, and I'm excited to work with our partners to launch new initiatives this year that will allow us to further accelerate our joint business."

Blaine Raddon, CEO, The Channel Company, said: "We are proud to once again recognize the remarkable leaders on this year's Women of the Channel list. Their influence, confidence, and diligence continue to accelerate channel success significantly. Their accomplishments will inspire others, and we look forward to witnessing their future contributions to the channel."

