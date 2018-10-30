Scalp Micropigmentation / SMP in Las Vegas Now Offered By Ageless Forever

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. John Pierce of Ageless Forever is excited to announce another new treatment at the clinic! Effective immediately, we are offering the Semper Dot Technique (SDT), otherwise known as Scalp Micropigmentation (SMP) for hair replacement, thanks to a collaboration with Specialist Simon Howson from Semper Hair Clinics.

What is (SDT) The Semper Dot Technique?

It's a highly evolved form of 3-D Medical Scalp Micropigmentation (MSM or SMP) which is a relative of medical tattooing using a sophisticated permanent cosmetic machine, ultra-fine needles and organic pigments. By placing tiny pigmented dots into the epidermis of the scalp, it replicates follicles to add density to thinning hair, helping to camouflage the bare scalp or to give a shaved head appearance.

What can it help to treat?

SDT can be used to treat both male and female pattern hair loss. It is also very effective in trauma scar camouflage and surgical scar camouflage, as well as scarring Alopecia. It can also be used to camouflage areas of Alopecia Areata, and receding and thinning hair lines, including frontal hair diffusion in women.

Is SDT suitable for everybody?

SDT is a relatively painless, minimally invasive procedure that is suitable for both men and women, and it can be used in combination with other hair loss treatments, or as a stand-alone treatment. The SDT program for women permanently eliminates the embarrassment of thinning hair without powders for a younger look.

SDT is also a good alternative when a patient either isn't a suitable candidate for hair transplant surgery (FUE/FUT) due to lack of a sufficient donor area or if the cost of surgery is prohibitive.

SDT can also be used to camouflage the scars from hair transplants, and to add density to hair after transplant surgery, PRP (Platelet-Rich Plasma) therapy or Mesotherapy treatment.

Hair affects how we feel about ourselves, and this instant, affordable and permanent solution to hair loss and scars is a game changer for most! Packages to combine SDT with other medical and non-medical hair loss treatments, including PRP (Platelet-Rich Plasma), professional hair growth supplements are available.

