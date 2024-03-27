Scammers Bank on You Not Reading Your Medicare Statements

WASHINGTON, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reading your Medicare statements is the first line of defense in catching scammers. Whether you have Original Medicare, which provides Medicare Summary Notices (MSNs), or Medicare Advantage, which provides Explanations of Benefits (EOBs), you should always look at your statements carefully. They summarize Medicare claims, just like credit card or bank statements, and reviewing them could help detect errors or possible fraud.

In the past, scammers would send products people didn't want and the charges would show up on Medicare statements. Now, scammers often do not send the products but still bill Medicare. Scammers are hoping people aren't reading their statements so scammers can continue to make big money.

If you never ordered these three things and they show up on your statements, it could be a scam:

Urinary catheters and other urinary supplies Diabetic testing supplies like testing strips and glucose monitors COVID-19 testing kits

"Reading your Medicare statements carefully and comparing them to your own records can alert you to billing errors, unnecessary charges, and potential fraud. If you find something that doesn't seem right, contact your local Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP) right away," said SMP Resource Center Director Nicole Liebau.

Being proactive and informed is the best way to protect your Medicare benefits and savings. Medicare statements can come in the mail or can be found online at Medicare.gov. Overlooking potential fraud could cost you and the Medicare program. SMP teaches about Medicare statements and how to read them at: smpresource.org/you-can-help/read-your-Medicare-statements/. Your local SMP is always available to answer your questions.

The SMP provides the public with the information they need to PROTECT themselves from Medicare fraud, errors, and abuse; DETECT potential fraud, errors, and abuse; and REPORT concerns. SMPs help educate and empower Medicare beneficiaries in the fight against health care fraud. Local SMPs can help with questions, concerns, or complaints about potential fraud and abuse issues. They also provide information and educational presentations. To locate the local Senior Medicare Patrol, contact 1-877-808-2468.

Contact Information

Senior Medicare Patrol Resource Center

Nicole Liebau

877-808-2468

[email protected]

SOURCE SMP Resource Center