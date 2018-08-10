SCAN Donates $105,000 To Senior Nutrition Programs In California In First Half Of 2018

LONG BEACH, Calif., Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the National Council on Aging, nine million older adults can't afford nutritious food, and 16 percent are highly vulnerable to malnutrition. In an effort to combat these statistics, SCAN Health Plan, a leading senior-focused organization with the mission of keeping seniors healthy and independent, announced today that it has granted $105,000 in charitable contributions to senior nutrition programs between January and June of this year. These contributions span 10 California-based nonprofit organizations and support the delivery, preparation and provision of nutritious meals to homebound and low-income seniors.

"People don't often associate malnutrition and food insecurity with older adults, but there are a number of issues that seniors face—chronic conditions, limited income, living alone and medication side effects—which can put them at a higher risk for malnutrition," said Chris Wing, CEO, SCAN. "As an organization dedicated to serving seniors and their caregivers, we are proud to support programs that ensure the nutritional needs of older adults are met, and that the meals are accessible despite physical or financial circumstance."

The donations were made through SCAN's community giving program, which provides financial support to organizations that enhance seniors' ability to maintain their health and independence in a variety of ways. The full list of nutrition-focused grantees includes Colorado River Senior Citizens, Foodbank of Southern California, Food for Thought, Jewish Family Service of San Diego, Project Angel Food, Project Open Hand, Redwood Empire Food Bank, Riverside Meals on Wheels, San Francisco-Marin Food Bank and Second Harvest Food Bank.

This marks the fourth year SCAN has provided a grant to Project Angel Food, which cooks and delivers free, nutritious meals to the homes of those affected by life-threatening illnesses. SCAN's 2018 donation of $20,000 will provide individualized, meals tailored to meet the unique medical needs of ill seniors.

"Sixty percent of our clients are seniors living in their homes – sometimes isolated. These meals not only bring them life-saving nutrition, but also love. I remember firsthand when I delivered a meal in the Long Beach area to Barbara, who has cancer. She was so grateful for Project Angel Food, she answered her door with a smile and a bottle of ice cold water on a hot day. SCAN helps provide a safety net to Barbara and other vulnerable neighbors and we are grateful for their partnership and support," said Richard Ayoub, Executive Director, Project Angel Food.

Nonprofits that serve seniors in SCAN's California service areas are eligible to apply for SCAN community grants. Applications may be submitted year round and grants are made quarterly. To learn more about SCAN's grant giving, please visit www.IndependenceAtHome.org/community-giving.

