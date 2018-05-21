SCAN Expert to Present on Improving Medication Safety for Seniors at Institute for Healthcare Improvement/National Patient Safety Foundation Patient Safety Conference

As a result of an aging population, the prevalence of concerns related to medication safety is increasing. According to a Georgetown University study, 87 percent of people aged 65-79 fill an average of 20 prescriptions a year. Meanwhile, it's reported that 30 percent of hospital admissions of seniors are related to medication mismanagement. SCAN's C-MEDS program addresses the lack of community-based, in-home medication support for older adults, offering clinical, educational, safety and support services at no cost to seniors and caregivers in their homes.

As director of IAH, Meyer is responsible for directing programs that help seniors stay healthy and independent, including the C-MEDS program. She received her bachelor of science in pharmacy from Virginia Commonwealth University and her doctor of pharmacy from Rio Grande School of Pharmacy. She is a board certified geriatric pharmacist and is also a certified geriatric care manager.

Session Title: Improving Medication Safety for Seniors at Home

Date: Friday, May 25, 2018

Time: 8:45 - 9:45 a.m. ET

Location: Hynes Convention Hall, Boston, Mass.

The IHI/NPSF Patient Safety Congress will take place May 23–25, 2018. The conference brings together people who are passionate about ensuring safe care equitably for all across the globe. For more information about the conference, visit http://www.ihi.org/education/Conferences/IHI-NPSF-Patient-Safety-Congress-2018/Pages/default.aspx.

To schedule an interview with Meyer, contact Havas Formula at scanhealthplan@havasformula.com.

About SCAN

SCAN is a not-for-profit organization committed to keeping seniors healthy and independent. That's been our mission since our founding in 1977. Today we deliver on that mission through SCAN Health Plan, one of the largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans in the nation. Independence at Home, a SCAN community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors, disabled adults and their caregivers. SCAN also offers education programs, community funding, volunteer opportunities and other community services throughout our California service area. To learn more, visit scanhealthplan.com or facebook.com/scanhealthplan or follow us on twitter @scanhealthplan.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scan-expert-to-present-on-improving-medication-safety-for-seniors-at-institute-for-healthcare-improvementnational-patient-safety-foundation-patient-safety-conference-300651351.html

SOURCE SCAN

Related Links

https://www.scanhealthplan.com

