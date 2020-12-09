SCAN Group Appoints New Leadership to Support Expanded and More Diverse Populations

LONG BEACH, Calif., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SCAN Group, whose holdings include SCAN Health Plan , one of the nation's largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, today announced the hiring of three new executives and one promotion to support larger and more diverse senior populations.

Timshel Tarbet has been appointed as SCAN's new vice president of business excellence and diversity strategy, effective immediately. An experienced healthcare executive who served in the United States Air Force, Tarbet will oversee new initiatives to bring SCAN's proven expertise in keeping older adults healthy and independent to new, diverse populations.

"We need to stop seeing diversity as a checkbox and start seeing it as a source of competitive advantage," said Dr. Sachin H. Jain, president and CEO of SCAN Group and SCAN Health Plan. "Timshel understand expanding inclusivity both as an important concept in human resources and as a means for SCAN to differentiate itself by serving new populations in ways that are both linguistically and culturally competent."

Tarbet was hired after a national search. Jain noted he was impressed by her past work as director, enterprise risk management and corporate accountability for Portland-based Cambia Health Solutions. In that role, Tarbet championed diversity in the organization and brought a focus on ethical leadership to corporate strategy. In addition to her work at Cambia, Tarbet has a background in human resources, both with Multnomah County, Oregon and with the United States Air Force, where she served as a staff sergeant and human resources generalist.

"There is power in diversity," commented Tarbet. "By supporting healthy, independent aging in diverse communities in California and beyond, we can bring SCAN's trusted model of senior care to new populations, expand access to quality care, and improve health outcomes for older adults in places that are often underserved."

SCAN also announced that Jill Selby has been promoted to senior vice president, product development and market expansion, effective Jan. 1, 2021. In her new role, Selby will identify and oversee multi-state market expansion opportunities for SCAN. Selby is currently SCAN's corporate vice president of strategic initiatives and product development, a role in which she has led SCAN's rapid expansion throughout California. During her 30-year career, Selby has served in executive positions with several health plans and medical groups.

"Jill understands the needs of older adults and how SCAN's unique care model can support those needs," added Jain. "I'm confident that she'll use her knowledge of the healthcare landscape to develop successful products outside of our traditional service areas."

"SCAN is a special organization in that it is entirely focused on keeping older adults healthy and independent," said Selby. "I'm looking forward to continuing to bring that focus to new markets where we can have a positive impact on people's lives as they age."

Two additional senior-level hires are joining SCAN. John Petito will serve as vice president and chief of staff. An experienced leader with proven expertise in developing and executing business development and corporate strategy, he will play a key role in forming strategic partnerships, developing new lines of business and expanding SCAN's offerings into new territories.

Petito joins SCAN from Oliver Wyman, where he was a principal on the consultancy's Health and Life Sciences team, and previously worked in senior strategy roles at Strategy&, Aetna, and Booz and Co. He holds an MBA from the Wharton School of Business and an MS in health policy from Harvard University.

Sarah Cedeño will serve as director of special projects. Cedeño comes to SCAN from the global consultancy EY-Parthenon, where she specialized in bringing innovative new practices to healthcare settings in order to improve patient experiences and streamline payer operations. Cedeño will oversee new initiatives at SCAN including growth, acquisition and outside investment strategy. She is a graduate of Stanford University and the Yale School of Management.

