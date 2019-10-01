SCAN Health Plan 2020 Benefits in Northern California Extend to Stanislaus County With Three Plan Options

LONG BEACH, Calif., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SCAN Health Plan® today announced its 2020 health plan benefits in Northern California and debut in Stanislaus County. SCAN will enter Stanislaus with three plans and introduce new plans in several of its current service areas. Current and prospective SCAN Health Plan members in Northern California benefit from the stability and dependability of the 2020 benefit options.

"With expanded geographic reach, the introduction of new plans and more core extras, SCAN's 2020 benefits support our mission of keeping seniors healthy and independent," said Sherry Stanislaw, general manager at SCAN Health Plan. "The annual enrollment period is an opportunity for consumers to evaluate available Medicare Advantage options and select the plan that best aligns with their personal needs. With more choices and a variety of add-ons, SCAN offers Northern California's seniors coverage they can rely on year-over-year."

Starting Jan. 1, 2020, seniors in Stanislaus County will have access to three plans: SCAN Classic (HMO), the organization's most popular offering; SCAN Balance (HMO SNP), a chronic condition special needs plan for people with diabetes that features insulin coverage through the gap (or "donut hole"); and SCAN Plus (HMO), which offers lower costs if members also have Medi-Cal. Throughout the county, members will enjoy a number of benefits, including preventive dental services, over-the-counter products, medical alert system and transportation. Desirable in-home benefits are also featured, including respite care for caregivers and Returning to Home, SCAN's post-hospitalization support program.

Two new plans will debut in existing service areas: SCAN Options (HMO) in Santa Clara County and SCAN Compass (HMO) in Napa and Sonoma counties. Designed for a healthy, active senior, SCAN Compass offers coverage for chiropractic and acupuncture services, massage therapy, weight management and a Fitbit™ fitness tracker. SCAN Options provides members with lower copays for some services at CareMore Care Centers, home-delivered meals and respite care. Santa Clara will also gain SCAN Plus (HMO) in 2020, giving the county's seniors two new choices for tailored coverage in addition to SCAN Classic (HMO).

Members in San Francisco County will continue to have access to SCAN Plus (HMO) and SCAN Classic (HMO). Throughout Northern California, many SCAN plans include such extras as vision care, hearing aids, gym membership, telehealth and worldwide travel coverage.

The Annual Election Period for selecting a Medicare Advantage plan for 2020 runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, 2019 for Jan.1, 2020 membership. With the addition of Stanislaus, SCAN now serves 11 counties in California and will continue to be available in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, Ventura, Sonoma, San Francisco, Napa and Santa Clara. For more information about plan benefits and enrollment details, please visit www.scanhealthplan.com.

About SCAN Health Plan

SCAN Health Plan is one of the nation's largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, serving more than 200,000 members in California. Since its founding in 1977, SCAN has been a mission-driven organization dedicated to keeping seniors healthy and independent. Independence at Home, a SCAN community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers. SCAN also offers education programs, community funding, volunteer opportunities and other community services throughout our California service area. To learn more, visit scanhealthplan.com or facebook.com/scanhealthplan or follow us on Twitter @scanhealthplan.

SCAN Health Plan is an HMO plan with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in SCAN Health Plan depends on contract renewal. Other providers are available in SCAN Health Plan's network.

