SCAN Health Plan 2020 Benefits in Southern California Offer Flexibility to Meet Seniors' Varied Needs

LONG BEACH, Calif., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SCAN Health Plan®, today announced its 2020 health plan benefits for Southern California, which are designed for seniors with a variety of health and wellness needs. Seniors and those eligible for Medicare in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego and Ventura counties can select from plans that cover options such as gym membership, fitness trackers, dental care, transportation, a medical alert system and respite care.

"SCAN's 2020 benefits support our goal of helping seniors remain healthy and independent, which has been our mission since our founding more than 40 years ago," said Sherry Stanislaw, general manager at SCAN Health Plan. "The annual enrollment period is an opportunity for seniors to assess available Medicare Advantage options and select the plan that best aligns with their unique needs. With more plan options and a variety of extras, SCAN offers Southern California's seniors coverage they can rely on year-over-year—even as their needs may change."

SCAN's most popular offering, SCAN Classic (HMO), provides core extras such as vision care, acupuncture and chiropractic services, transportation, gym membership, hearing aids, and, in many areas, over-the-counter products and preventive dental services. Featured extras in 2020 include no-cost telehealth, worldwide travel coverage and free Fitbit™ fitness trackers in many geographies. These are in addition to the plan's comprehensive coverage for medical care including doctor visits, preventive care and screenings and hospitalization—all $0 in many SCAN plans.

Many SCAN plans include benefits that extend beyond medical care and are centered on supporting independence in the home. These include coverage for medical alert systems, respite care for caregivers, and Returning to Home, which provides in-home care visits after a hospital or skilled nursing facility stay for things like bathing, dressing and meal deliveries.

In addition to its traditional Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug plans, SCAN continues to offer special needs plans. SCAN Connections (HMO SNP), for those who are also eligible for Medi-Cal, provides an easy-to-use, all-in-one plan. Chronic condition special needs plans include SCAN Balance (HMO SNP), for those with diabetes, and SCAN Heart First (HMO SNP), for those with heart disease—each providing tailored benefits such as chronic condition home-delivered meals and, for SCAN Balance plan members, insulin coverage through the gap (or "donut hole").

"Another benefit we improved greatly this year is the maximum out of pocket, or MOOP. This is the most a member will have to pay in a given year for covered medical costs," Stanislaw said, explaining that SCAN dropped the MOOP by as much as half in some areas—meaning many members will have a MOOP under $1,000. "With so many $0 services, we know not many members will even reach their maximum, but it's an important safety net to have in place and we hope it brings extra peace of mind."

The Annual Election Period for selecting a Medicare Advantage plan for 2020 runs Oct. 15-Dec. 7, 2019 for Jan.1, 2020 membership. SCAN now serves 11 counties in California: Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, Ventura, Sonoma, San Francisco, Napa, Santa Clara and Stanislaus, which is added for 2020. For more information about plan benefits and enrollment details, please visit www.scanhealthplan.com.

SCAN Health Plan is one of the nation's largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, serving more than 200,000 members in California. Since its founding in 1977, SCAN has been a mission-driven organization dedicated to keeping seniors healthy and independent. Independence at Home, a SCAN community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers. SCAN also offers education programs, community funding, volunteer opportunities and other community services throughout our California service area. To learn more, visit scanhealthplan.com or facebook.com/scanhealthplan or follow us on Twitter @scanhealthplan.

SCAN Health Plan is an HMO plan with a Medicare contract and a contract with the California Medi-Cal (Medicaid) program. Enrollment in SCAN Health Plan depends on contract renewal.

