SCAN Health Plan 2021 Benefits in Southern California Provide Consistent Coverage and Enhanced Digital Support

LONG BEACH, Calif., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SCAN Health Plan® today announced its 2021 health plan benefits for Medicare-eligible seniors in Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside, San Diego and Ventura counties. With the aim of better supporting seniors who are spending more time online due to the COVID-19 crisis, SCAN has introduced several featured extras including a technology support line and an online memory and brain health exercise platform. Additionally, 2021 benefits will significantly reduce the cost of insulin for diabetic members in a number of plans.

"During a pandemic that disproportionately impacts older adults, SCAN has ensured our benefits continue to offer the stability and consistency our members count on—including maintaining $0 monthly premiums and a number of $0 copay services in many of our plans," said Sherry Stanislaw, general manager at SCAN Health Plan. "Medicare enrollment is one of the most important decisions seniors make each year when it comes to maintaining their health and independence. SCAN supports this by offering Southern California seniors a variety of Medicare Advantage plan options. Providing choice ensures they have a plan that aligns with their personal needs and lifestyle."

In addition to having access to $0 telehealth services, an important element in maintaining health remotely, starting Jan. 1, 2021, SCAN benefits include:

HEALTHtech —SCAN's technology support line that helps members use a computer, tablet or smartphone to access healthcare and health-related information and services

—SCAN's technology support line that helps members use a computer, tablet or smartphone to access healthcare and health-related information and services BrainHQ —Provides online exercises at no cost to enhance memory, brain speed and other functions to boost brain health

—Provides online exercises at no cost to enhance memory, brain speed and other functions to boost brain health SCAN on the go—Ensures members are aware of the benefits available to them when they are out of town, helping them stay healthy and safe while away from home

"We're also pleased to share that our plan for people with diabetes in Los Angeles and Orange counties, SCAN Balance (HMO SNP), will now provide all covered insulin pens and vials for $0," added Stanislaw. "The price of insulin will also be significantly reduced in several other SCAN plans."

SCAN has a variety of plans available for people with Medicare to choose from in their respective service areas. SCAN Classic (HMO), the organization's most popular offering, is available across the region; SCAN Plus (HMO) and SCAN Prime (HMO) are in select counties. In addition to its traditional Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug plans, SCAN continues to offer special needs plans. SCAN Connections (HMO SNP), for those who have both Medicare and Medi-Cal, provides an easy-to-use, all-in-one plan. Chronic condition special needs plans include SCAN Balance (HMO SNP), for those with diabetes, and SCAN Heart First (HMO SNP), for those with heart disease, each providing tailored benefits such as chronic condition home-delivered meals.

While benefits vary by SCAN plan and county offered, all plans include coverage for doctor visits, preventive care and hospital stays—at $0 in many plans. SCAN also provides a variety of value-added benefits, such as dental, vision, hearing aids, over-the-counter medications, transportation and support for an active lifestyle—such as SilverSneakers® gym membership, Fitbit™ fitness trackers, podiatry, massage therapy, acupuncture and chiropractic in many plans.

Beyond these extras, many SCAN plans include benefits that provide support in the home. This includes medical alert systems, respite care for caregivers, and Returning to Home, a SCAN program that provides in-home care visits after a hospital or skilled nursing facility stay for things like bathing and dressing, as well as meal delivery.

The Annual Election Period for selecting a Medicare Advantage plan for 2021 runs Oct. 15-Dec. 7, 2020 for membership beginning Jan. 1, 2021. SCAN continues to operate in 11 counties in California including Los Angeles, Riverside, Orange, San Bernardino, San Diego, Ventura, Sonoma, San Francisco, Napa, Stanislaus and Santa Clara. For more information about plan benefits and enrollment details, please visit www.scanhealthplan.com.

SCAN Health Plan is one of the nation's largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, serving more than 220,000 members in California. Since its founding in 1977, SCAN has been a mission-driven organization dedicated to keeping seniors healthy and independent. Independence at Home, a SCAN community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers. SCAN also offers education programs, community funding, volunteer opportunities and other community services throughout our California service area. To learn more, visit scanhealthplan.com or facebook.com/scanhealthplan or follow us on Twitter @scanhealthplan.

SCAN Health Plan is an HMO plan with a Medicare contract and a contract with the California Medi-Cal (Medicaid) program. Enrollment in SCAN Health Plan depends on contract renewal.

