SCAN Health Plan, AmericasHealth Plan and Clinicas del Camino Real Collaborate to Support the Hispanic Population in Ventura County with High Quality Integrated Care and Services

"We look forward to working with Americas Health Plan and Clinicas del Camino Real to bring integrated, best-in-class services and care to Ventura County," said Sherry Stanislaw, general manager of SCAN Health Plan. "SCAN's commitment to serve older adults through strategic collaborations like these allows us to deliver and provide the high-quality, affordable care they need to remain healthy and independent."

Clinicas del Camino Real is a Federally Qualified Health Center network comprised of 15 sites throughout Ventura County, serving approximately 40,000 patients enrolled in Medi-Cal or Medicare plans. Their network is comprised of specialists providing the following on-site services:

• Primary Care • Dental services • Internal Medicine • Optometry • Obstetrics/Gynecology • Behavioral health • Pediatrics • Pharmacy • Cardiology • Laboratory • Podiatry • Health Education • Chiropractic • Radiology

"Through our collaboration with SCAN, we are excited to expand our services and care to Medicare beneficiaries," said AHP CEO, Rohan Reid.

"It is critical that the older adults in our communities have unobstructed access to the medical care and diverse services they need. I am confident that SCAN, Americas Health Plan and Clinicas coming together will improve the lives of many," added Clinicas CEO, Roberto S. Juarez.

Founded in 1971 by a team of volunteers and nurses dedicated to serving the needs of Ventura County's medically underserved population, Clinicas del Camino Real has grown to serve more than 100,000 patients. For patients who are unable to visit their facilities in person, the organization dispatches fully equipped, mobile medical and dental units to meet patients where they are.

About SCAN Health Plan

SCAN Health Plan is one of the nation's largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, serving more than 220,000 members in California. Since its founding in 1977, SCAN has been a mission-driven organization dedicated to keeping seniors healthy and independent. Independence at Home, a SCAN community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers. SCAN also offers education programs, community funding, volunteer opportunities and other community services throughout our California service area. To learn more, visit scanhealthplan.com or facebook.com/scanhealthplan or follow us on Twitter @scanhealthplan.

SCAN Health Plan® is an HMO plan with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in SCAN Health Plan depends on contract renewal. Other providers are available in our network.

About Americas Health Plan

Americas Health Plan ("AHP") is a restricted Knox-Keene Health Maintenance Organization that was formed in 2011 to serve the healthcare needs of Ventura County, California. AHP delivers healthcare services with a Member-first focus. Our care delivery model is person-centered community care aimed at universal access, particularly for medically-needy and underserved populations. AHP is committed to members through maintaining a local presence in the cities we serve, establishing and strengthening relationships in those communities. To learn more, visit americashp.com or follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/americashealth-plan-inc.

About Clinicas del Camino Real

Clinicas del Camino Real has been providing quality primary and preventative health care services to residents of Ventura County since 1971. Clinicas is a non-profit, Federally Qualified Health Center operating 15 clinic sites and 3 mobile units across Ventura County. The mission of Clinicas is to provide quality, comprehensive, and preventive health care services to the County's community at rates that are consistent with the patient's ability to pay. Its bilingual and bi-cultural staff is dedicated to providing quality care to Ventura County's community at large. To learn more visit our website at www.clinicas.org

