SCAN Health Plan and PIH Health Announce New Collaboration in Southern California

LONG BEACH, Calif., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SCAN Health Plan®, one of the nation's largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage health plans, today announced the addition of PIH Health to its provider network in Los Angeles and Orange counties, effective Jan. 1, 2020. This collaboration will offer SCAN members in Southern California access to PIH Health's extensive network of physicians, specialists and award-winning hospitals.

"We are excited to partner with PIH Health to give our members even more options for quality care. PIH Health, with its network of primary care doctors, specialists and hospitals, including PIH Health Hospital - Whittier and PIH Health Hospital - Downey, furthers our ability to provide affordable access to the high-quality care and services our members need and deserve," said Chris Wing, CEO of SCAN Health Plan. "Adding PIH Health to our physician network in time for the October 15 through December 7 Medicare Annual Enrollment Period helps us continue to deliver on our mission of keeping seniors healthy and independent."

PIH Health is a nonprofit, regional healthcare network serving more than 2.5 million residents in Los Angeles and Orange Counties and throughout the San Gabriel Valley. With two hospitals, 28 outpatient medical offices, a multispecialty medical (physician) group, home healthcare services and hospice care, as well as heart, cancer and emergency services, PIH Health's leaders are dedicated to putting patients first and delivering top-quality healthcare.

"By collaborating with like-minded organizations such as SCAN, we are able to expand our reach to even more seniors in the communities we serve," said James R. West, president and CEO of PIH Health. "Both of our organizations have a long history of helping our communities get well and stay healthy, and we look forward to welcoming SCAN members to the PIH Health network and hospitals."

About SCAN Health Plan

SCAN Health Plan is one of the nation's largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, serving more than 200,000 members in California. Since its founding in 1977, SCAN has been a mission-driven organization dedicated to keeping seniors healthy and independent. Independence at Home, a SCAN community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers. SCAN also offers education programs, community funding, volunteer opportunities and other community services throughout our California service area. To learn more, visit scanhealthplan.com or facebook.com/scanhealthplan or follow us on Twitter @scanhealthplan. Other providers are available in SCAN Health Plan's network.

About PIH Health

PIH Health is a nonprofit, regional healthcare network that serves approximately 2.5 million residents in the Los Angeles County, Orange County and San Gabriel Valley region. The fully integrated network is comprised of PIH Health Hospital – Whittier and PIH Health Hospital – Downey and features 28 outpatient medical locations, a multispecialty medical (physician) group, home healthcare services and hospice care, as well as heart, cancer, women's health, urgent care and emergency services. The organization is recognized by Watson Health as one of the nation's Top Hospitals, and College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) as one of the nation's top hospital systems for best practices, cutting-edge advancements, quality of care and healthcare technology for both PIH Health Hospital – Whittier and PIH Health Hospital – Downey. Healthgrades®, the leading online resource for information about physicians and hospitals, recently honored PIH Health Hospital – Whittier with the 2019 America's 250 Best Hospitals Award and for the fifth consecutive year, the Outstanding Patient Experience Award (2015-2019). PIH Health invests millions each year in community education and free and low-cost services to support those with the greatest need. For more information, visit PIHHealth.org .

