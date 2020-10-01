SCAN Health Plan Announces 2021 Benefits in Northern California

LONG BEACH, Calif., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SCAN Health Plan® today announced its 2021 health plan benefits available to those eligible for Medicare in the Northern California communities of San Francisco, Santa Clara, Napa, Sonoma and Stanislaus counties. In addition to enhanced pharmacy benefits for members with diabetes, SCAN has introduced several benefits to help seniors navigate the ongoing impacts of the coronavirus, including a technology support line, online memory and brain health exercise platform, and ensuring members maintain access to benefits when out of town or sheltering in place with loved ones.

"During a pandemic that disproportionately impacts older adults, SCAN has ensured our benefits continue to offer the stability and consistency our members count on," said Sherry Stanislaw, general manager at SCAN Health Plan. "Medicare enrollment is one of the most important decisions seniors make each year when it comes to maintaining their health and independence. SCAN supports this by offering Northern California seniors a variety of Medicare Advantage plan options. Providing choice ensures they have a plan that aligns with their personal needs and lifestyle."

In addition to having access to $0 telehealth services, an important element in maintaining health remotely, starting Jan. 1, 2021, SCAN benefits include:

HEALTHtech —SCAN's technology support line that helps members use a computer, tablet or smartphone to access healthcare and health-related information and services

—SCAN's technology support line that helps members use a computer, tablet or smartphone to access healthcare and health-related information and services BrainHQ —Provides online exercises at no cost to enhance memory, brain speed and other functions to boost brain health

—Provides online exercises at no cost to enhance memory, brain speed and other functions to boost brain health SCAN on the go—Ensures members are aware of the benefits available to them when out of town, helping them stay healthy and safe while away from home

People with Medicare may choose from a variety of plans in their respective communities. Of note, SCAN has introduced insulin savings through SCAN Balance (HMO SNP) plans in Napa, Sonoma and Stanislaus counties, where members with diabetes will receive covered insulin pens and vials at $0. In addition, SCAN Plus (HMO) offers lower costs if members also have Medi-Cal; SCAN Compass (HMO) provides lower monthly premiums alongside chiropractic, acupuncture and massage therapies, and weight management; and SCAN Heart First (HMO SNP) is specialized for those with heart disease. SCAN Classic (HMO), the organization's most popular offering, will continue to be offered across the region.

While benefits vary by SCAN plan and county offered, all plans include coverage for doctor visits, preventive care and hospital stays. SCAN also provides a variety of value-added benefits, such as vision care, hearing aids, over-the-counter medications, transportation and support for an active lifestyle—such as SilverSneakers® gym membership, podiatry, massage therapy, acupuncture and chiropractic in many plans.

Beyond these extras, many SCAN plans include benefits that provide support in the home. This includes medical alert systems, respite care for caregivers, and Returning to Home, a SCAN program that provides in-home care visits after a hospital or skilled nursing facility stay for things like bathing and dressing, as well as meal delivery.

The Annual Election Period for selecting a Medicare Advantage plan for 2021 runs Oct. 15-Dec. 7, 2020 for Jan.1, 2021 membership. SCAN will continue to be available in 11 counties throughout the state, including Los Angeles, Riverside, Orange, San Bernardino, San Diego, Ventura, Sonoma, San Francisco, Napa, Stanislaus and Santa Clara. For more information about plan benefits and enrollment details, please visit www.scanhealthplan.com.

About SCAN Health Plan

SCAN Health Plan is one of the nation's largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, serving more than 220,000 members in California. Since its founding in 1977, SCAN has been a mission-driven organization dedicated to keeping seniors healthy and independent. To learn more, visit scanhealthplan.com or facebook.com/scanhealthplan or follow us on Twitter @scanhealthplan.

SCAN Health Plan is an HMO plan with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in SCAN Health Plan depends on contract renewal.

