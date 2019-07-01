SCAN Health Plan Appoints Crossover Health, Google Cloud Executives to its Board of Directors

"It is an honor to welcome Ms. Ortiz and Mr. Jones to the board, and my fellow board members and I look forward to leveraging their experience and insights to further our mission of helping seniors remain healthy and independent as they age," said Francesca Ruiz de Luzuriaga, SCAN board chair. "As SCAN continues to enhance its approach to person-centered care, we believe Celeste and Brandon's professional backgrounds are ideally suited to help guide our efforts well into the future."

As chief people officer at Crossover Health, Ortiz has over 20 years of human resources experience. She specializes in organizational development, acquisition integration, talent management, diversity and inclusion, and change acceleration. Ortiz's passion for the healthcare industry motivates her to create strong cultures and build capabilities ahead of business growth. Prior roles include leadership positions at Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer Pharmaceuticals.

In his current role, Jones heads the Americas Sales Development team for Google Cloud Americas, an organization of over 250 people, which includes the U.S., Canada and Latin America. Previously, he led the U.S. Product Operations team for seven of Google's technology products, overseeing technology engineers and operators scaling products from pre-launch to maturity, and serving hundreds of millions of users each day. Earlier in his career, Jones spent nearly 10 years in finance, strategy, technology and operational roles at several Fortune 500 companies including Bank of America, Merrill Lynch, Johnson & Johnson and the Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Ortiz and Jones join an impressive roster of SCAN board members, who bring a wealth of corporate governance experience as well as a personal commitment to ensuring SCAN remains a leading Medicare Advantage plan and community resource for seniors and their caregivers.

About SCAN Health Plan

SCAN Health Plan is one of the nation's largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, serving more than 200,000 members in California. Since its founding in 1977, SCAN has been a mission-driven organization dedicated to keeping seniors healthy and independent. Independence at Home, a SCAN community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers. SCAN also offers education programs, community funding, volunteer opportunities and other community services throughout our California service area. To learn more, visit scanhealthplan.com or facebook.com/scanhealthplan or follow us on Twitter @scanhealthplan.

Media Contact:

Lindsay Denietolis

Havas Formula

scanhealth@havasformula.com

619-234-0345

SOURCE SCAN Health Plan

Related Links

http://scanhealthplan.com

