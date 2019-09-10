SCAN Health Plan Awards $50,000 in Scholarships to 10 Students from Long Beach State University College of Health and Human Services

LONG BEACH, Calif., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SCAN Health Plan®, one of the nation's largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage health plans, today announced that it has awarded $50,000 in scholarships to 10 students enrolled in the Long Beach State University College of Health and Human Services. The scholarship, which provides each recipient $5,000, is designed to cover tuition for one semester, and includes a service component to encourage immersive experiences working with and caring for older adults.

"We see a growing demand for professionals and innovators who can address the unique needs of an aging population across a range of industries," said Chris Wing, SCAN Health Plan CEO. "The creation of this scholarship fund allows us to expand on our longstanding collaboration with CSULB and further support our mission to keep seniors healthy and independent—all while eliminating barriers that may keep qualified, caring individuals from pursuing careers that serve seniors."

SCAN worked with the Center for Successful Aging within Long Beach State University College of Health and Human Services to offer the scholarship, including defining the majors that would be considered. The goal was to expand the focus on older adult needs beyond traditional aging services fields. For the 2019-2020 academic year, the 10 students selected represent the following majors:

Andrew Pearson , Social Work MSW

Basilisa Zambrano , Social Work MSW

Jessica Teng , KIN Exercise Science BS, Minor Gerontology

Kayleigh Davis , Social Work MSW

Mayra Martinez , Social Work MSW

Nicole Lunde , HSC Community Health Educ BS, Minor Gerontology, University Honors

Paulina Rhoades , Social Work MSW

Rachel Kulik , Social Work MSW

Rachel Thomas , Nursing Basic BS, Minor Gerontology

Yvonne Querido , Cert: FCS Gerontology, Recreation Therapy BA

"One of the things we pride ourselves on at CSULB is our dedication to community engagement initiatives, especially when they underscore the future success of our students. The SCAN Health Plan Scholarship for Senior Health and Independence satisfies both criteria," said Monica Lounsbery, dean of Long Beach State University College of Health and Human Services. "Not only does the scholarship reaffirm our commitment to our students, as it provides experiential and monetary support, but it incorporates SCAN's expertise in addressing the social determinants of health that impact seniors."

About SCAN Health Plan

SCAN Health Plan is one of the nation's largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, serving more than 200,000 members in California. Since its founding in 1977, SCAN has been a mission-driven organization dedicated to keeping seniors healthy and independent. Independence at Home, a SCAN community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers. SCAN also offers education programs, community funding, volunteer opportunities and other community services throughout our California service area. To learn more, visit scanhealthplan.com or facebook.com/scanhealthplan or follow us on Twitter @scanhealthplan.

