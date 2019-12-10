SCAN Health Plan Brings Senior Sensitivity Training to All Long Beach Firefighters

According to the U.S. Census, the population of those 65 and older in Long Beach has grown to more than 10.7% in the past decade. This demographic shift impacts individuals, families and the community as a whole, while also having implications on the way public services are delivered. Founded in Long Beach by seniors, for seniors, SCAN draws on more than 40 years of experience to share its understanding of and expertise in meeting the needs of older adults.

During the Trading Ages sessions, Long Beach firefighters were guided through a series of scenarios that emulate the challenges associated with aging, such as loss of vision and hearing. In addition to experiencing some of the physical losses, participants also gained a better understanding of the social and emotional aspects of growing older.

"We share SCAN's commitment to continuously improve the way we serve our communities and truly make this city a great place to age," said Long Beach Fire Chief Xavier Espino. "We always try to connect with the people we are serving in any situation. With Trading Ages, our emergency response teams are coming away with important insight into some of the challenges seniors face, which will enable us to respond with even greater empathy."

For more information about Trading Ages and how it has evolved to include the power of virtual reality, visit www.scanhealthplan.com/tradingages.

About SCAN Health Plan

SCAN Health Plan is one of the nation's largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, serving more than 200,000 members in California. Since its founding in 1977, SCAN has been a mission-driven organization dedicated to keeping seniors healthy and independent. Independence at Home, a SCAN community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers. SCAN also offers education programs, community funding, volunteer opportunities and other community services throughout our California service area. To learn more, visit scanhealthplan.com or facebook.com/scanhealthplan or follow us on Twitter @scanhealthplan.

About Long Beach Fire Department

The mission of the Long Beach Fire Department is to protect lives, property, and the environment, improving the quality of life and safety of the community and our visitors. Visit us at www.longbeach.gov/fire , "Like" us on Facebook , follow us on Twitter and Instagram .

SOURCE SCAN Health Plan

Related Links

https://www.scanhealthplan.com

