SCAN Health Plan Earns 4.5-Star Medicare Rating for Fourth Straight Year, Named to U.S. News Best List for Third Straight Year

First, SCAN received a 4.5-star rating* from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for the fourth consecutive year, making it the only Medicare Advantage plan in California to do so. SCAN was also named to U.S. News & World Report's 2021 list of Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage in California for the third year in a row. Also for the third year running, 90% of SCAN members gave the plan high marks in the annual CMS Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers & Systems (CAHPS) survey, which gauges member satisfaction.

"SCAN's Medicare Advantage plans once again have been ranked among the very best in the industry," said Dr. Sachin Jain, president and CEO of SCAN Group and SCAN Health Plan. "This recognition from CMS and U.S. News—and our 90% member satisfaction rate—further validates the dedication and commitment of our employees, providers and partners to go above and beyond, every day, to meet and exceed the needs of older adults in California."

The CMS Star Rating system, which assigns a one- to five-star score to plans annually, was established to enable consumers to compare Medicare Advantage insurance plans based on objective criteria including clinical outcomes, access to preventive services, and management of chronic conditions. Each year, U.S. News analyzes insurance companies' Medicare Advantage offerings in every state based on their CMS star ratings in order to compile its "Best Of" list.

Open enrollment for Medicare Advantage in 2021 takes place from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, 2020. Many of SCAN's 2021 health plan benefits in Northern California and Southern California include no monthly plan premiums, no copays for doctor visits, and $0 copays for hundreds of the most commonly used prescription drugs. Many SCAN plans also offer extras Original Medicare doesn't: from gym memberships, over-the-counter coverage and vision care to transportation, hearing aids, and in-home care after a hospital stay.

Starting Jan. 1, 2021, SCAN's newly added benefits include: $0 covered insulin in select SCAN Balance (HMO SNP) plans for people with diabetes**; HEALTHtech, a technology support line to help members use computers and personal devices to access healthcare and related information; and BrainHQ, no-cost online exercises to improve memory and other cognitive functions.

In the coming year, SCAN will continue to be available in 11 counties throughout the California, including Los Angeles, Riverside, Orange, San Bernardino, San Diego, Ventura, Sonoma, San Francisco, Napa, Stanislaus and Santa Clara. For more information about plan benefits and enrollment details, please visit www.scanhealthplan.com .

About SCAN Health Plan

SCAN Health Plan is one of the nation's largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, serving more than 220,000 members in California. Since its founding in 1977, SCAN has been a mission-driven organization dedicated to keeping seniors healthy and independent. To learn more, visit scanhealthplan.com or facebook.com/scanhealthplan or follow us on Twitter @scanhealthplan .

SCAN Health Plan is an HMO plan with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in SCAN Health Plan depends on contract renewal.

*4.5 out of 5 Star Rating applies to all plans offered by SCAN Health Plan for 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021 except SCAN Healthy at Home (HMO SNP) and VillageHealth (HMO-POS SNP) plans. Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-star rating system.

**Only Humalog®, Humulin®, Lantus®, Lyumjev®, and Toujeo® are available for $0 copayment through SCAN Balance (HMO SNP) plans in Los Angeles, Orange, Napa, Sonoma, and Stanilaus counties. Available through SCAN Preferred retail pharmacies and mail-order only.

