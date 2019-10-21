SCAN Health Plan Earns Medicare CMS 4.5-Star Rating for Third Consecutive Year

LONG BEACH, Calif., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SCAN Health Plan®, one of the nation's largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, has earned a 4.5-star rating* on a five-point scale from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for the third consecutive year. As a result, the company has also been named to U.S. News & World Report's list of "Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage" for the second straight year. In addition, SCAN received a 90 percent member satisfaction rating.

"We're extremely proud to once again receive a 4.5-star rating, which reflects the commitment our employees and provider partners have to supporting our members with the highest quality care and service," said Chris Wing, CEO of SCAN Health Plan. "Our 90 percent member satisfaction is meaningful because it's based on members' experience with the plan. Their feedback is what helps us to continually improve and continue to deliver the benefits and services that keep seniors healthy and independent."

On the heels of legislative and regulatory changes affecting Medicare Advantage, SCAN has developed plan options to meet individual member needs and is one of only two plans in California to maintain its 4.5 star rating or better for three years in a row. Established by CMS to enable consumers to compare Medicare Advantage insurance plans on objective criteria, the Star Rating system assigns a one- to five-star score to plans annually. The system weighs factors including clinical outcomes, access to preventive services, management of chronic conditions and member satisfaction. Member satisfaction rating is based on plan member responses to the annual CMS Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers & Systems (CAHPS) survey; results are published each fall.

SCAN recently announced its 2020 health plan benefits in Northern California and Southern California. Benefit enhancements for next year include reduced out of pocket costs, expanded geographic reach with SCAN Health Plan's debut in Stanislaus County. Also in 2020, many SCAN plans include a number of $0 services such as doctor visits, preventive care, hospitalizations, telehealth and transportation; many plans also feature extras like FitBit, dental, SilverSneakers gym membership and emergency response systems.

The annual enrollment period for selecting a Medicare Advantage plan for 2019 runs Oct. 15-Dec. 7, 2019. In 2020 SCAN will continue to be available to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries in 11 California counties: Los Angeles, Riverside, Orange, San Bernardino, San Diego, Ventura, Sonoma, San Francisco, Napa, Santa Clara and now Stanislaus. For more information about plan benefits and enrollment details, please visit www.scan2020.com.

SCAN Health Plan is an HMO plan with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in SCAN Health Plan depends on contract renewal.

*The 4.5 star rating applies to all plans offered by SCAN Health Plan in 2020 except SCAN Healthy at Home (HMO SNP) and VillageHealth (HMO-POS SNP) plans. Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-star rating system.

SCAN Health Plan is one of the nation's largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, serving more than 200,000 members in California. Since its founding in 1977, SCAN has been a mission-driven organization dedicated to keeping seniors healthy and independent. Independence at Home, a SCAN community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers. SCAN also offers education programs, community funding, volunteer opportunities and other community services throughout our California service area. To learn more, visit scanhealthplan.com or facebook.com/scanhealthplan or follow us on Twitter @scanhealthplan.

