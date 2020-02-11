SCAN Health Plan Executive to Shatter Perceptions of Aging on TEDx Stage
Alongside Presentation, A Senior-Sensitivity Training in Virtual Reality Will Demonstrate the Life-Changing Power of Empathy
Feb 11, 2020, 11:01 ET
LONG BEACH, Calif., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SCAN Health Plan®, one of the nation's largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, today announced its Senior Vice President of Healthcare Services, Eve Gelb, will speak at TEDxCSULB on Saturday, Feb. 29, at Long Beach State University (CSULB). The conference theme, Prism: Shattering Perceptions, is a natural fit for the topic of Gelb's presentation, which aims to dispel the stereotypes and stigma around older adults and the aging experience. Gelb's talk will be accompanied by onsite demonstrations of SCAN's senior-sensitivity training program, Trading Ages® Virtual Reality (TAVR), an immersive VR experience that highlights the physical, emotional and social challenges of growing older.
"By 2040 more than 20% of the U.S. population—more than 81 million people—will be aged 65 or above. As a society, we stand to benefit from recognizing their gifts and inviting them to actively participate in our communities—and it's not happening often enough," said Gelb. "We have to change our perception of seniors, and one way to do that is by gaining greater insight into the aging experience. With insight comes empathy. That's where real motivation to effect change starts."
With more than 20 years of experience in the aging services field, Gelb is an ardent advocate of older adults. Her presentation, coupled with the Trading Ages VR demonstration, will bring the aging experience to life more authentically than ever before, providing a unique—and eye-opening—experience for event attendees.
The evolution of SCAN's interactive Trading Ages workshop, TAVR uses a combination of audio and visual effects to simulate physical and emotional changes related to aging. Participants are guided through a series of scenarios that mirror what it is like to live with conditions such as hearing loss or macular degeneration, and the challenges of caring for a spouse with dementia. Demonstrations of TAVR will take place at TEDxCSULB during the conference's intermission, Social Spaces. Through this immersive technology, attendees will gain greater insight into the difficulties of aging.
"The easiest way to understand and accept another person is to walk in their shoes. Using TAVR's technology, we are able to emulate the 'lived experience' of seniors and bring greater understanding and empathy to those who interact with older adults, whether it be family members, caregivers, in a workplace or among those in a position to implement change," added Gelb.
An initiative created by TED, a nonprofit devoted to spreading ideas, usually in the form of short, powerful talks, TEDx events intend to bring the spirit of TED to local communities. Since its formation in 2016, TEDxCSULB has gathered the CSULB community together to join global conversations and inspire students to embrace their intellectual curiosity and become agents of change.
About SCAN Health Plan
SCAN Health Plan is one of the nation's largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, serving more than 200,000 members in California. Since its founding in 1977, SCAN has been a mission-driven organization dedicated to keeping seniors healthy and independent. Independence at Home, a SCAN community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers. SCAN also offers education programs, community funding, volunteer opportunities and other community services throughout our California service area. To learn more, visit scanhealthplan.com or facebook.com/scanhealthplan or follow us on Twitter @scanhealthplan.
